Harvard turns the sprinklers on its pro-Hamas protestors.

How do you handle antisemites who won't get off your lawn?

Well, leave it to the woikin' stiffs in hardhats at Harvard University to figure this one out. They turned the sprinklers on. Doing routine maintenance gardening work just like the union contract says meant they had to turn the sprinklers on to maintain the grass, with the programmed switch going off at 2:00 a.m. just like it was supposed to do.

Snowflakes ran running. Who knew all it took was some rain to melt the snowflakes, who as one may imagine, whined and complained mightily.

According to Breitbart News:

Anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian, and pro-Hamas protesters who camped out in Harvard Yard on Wednesday received a rude awakening overnight as automatic sprinklers switched on, soaking tents and sending the activists into a panic. The Harvard Crimson reported that sprinklers began to turn on after 2:00 a.m. in 36º Fahrenheit weather. It later noted at 4:05 a.m. ET: As protesters spend their first night in the Harvard Yard encampment, the biggest threat to their stay has not come from administrators or Harvard University police officers, but the Yard’s sprinklers. Two more sprinklers turned on at the edge of the encampment near Massachusetts Hall. The sprinklers began to hit tents on the edge of the camp before protesters rushed over to covered the sprinklers with buckets and sit on them. Harvard closed the gates of Harvard Yard to all but Harvard ID holders on Sunday, hoping to avoid the encampments that hit other universities. But there were enough Harvard students among the anti-Israel radicals to set up tents.

Serendipity hits hard at Harvard.

Turns out it was kind of embarrassing. The protestors who didn't run screaming from the sprinklers found themselves throwing overturned buckets over the sprinkler heads as the water spewed out, creating puddles all around them, spraying and spraying, according to tweets on Twitter.

The greatest challenge The Harvard protestors will face are the sprinklers https://t.co/f5uGYU881h pic.twitter.com/aHqPKX2HgN — Karlyn Borysenko, the modern day Yuri Bezmenov (@DrKarlynB) April 25, 2024

All we need now is Benny Hill music.

