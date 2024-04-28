Hamas mortars the UN at the Gaza

It was in his 2024 State of the Disunion teleprompter slurring that President Biden shouted “the threat to democracy must be defended.” It went downhill from there, as when he announced he is going to build a pier in Gaza to ensure Hamas can get all the supplies—like weapons—they need. He assured us there would be no boots on the ground, an assertion I addressed then:

So our troops building that port are going to walk on water? They have jet packs that will keep their boots off the ground? We’re going to supply Israel’s—and supposedly our—enemies with even more money and goods? America is doing so well financially, we can afford to spend billions on infrastructure for our deadly enemies? It’s impossible to sufficiently emphasize how stupid this is militarily. It’s going to put our troops directly in the line of fire of every Islamist, Iran proxy jihadist in the region, and every ship we send is going to be a huge target, and all this while Hamas is still holding American hostages?! Not only are Joe Biden, and every D/S/C not serious people, they don’t give a damn about America, Americans, our allies and our military.

But other than that, building a pier in a war zone filled with Islamist madmen who really, really want to kill every Jew and American is a grand idea. Legal Insurrection tells us just how grand:

The i24NEWS reported: Gazan terrorists fired mortar shells on Wednesday towards the construction work on the humanitarian pier being built off the coast of Gaza. i24NEWS has learned that several pieces of American engineering equipment were damaged in the attack. In addition, one person was slightly injured while running to a protected area.

Neither that article, nor any other I’ve found indicates whether American servicemen were present when the mortar attack took place. Further investigation reveals the terrorists were shooting at a UN delegation visiting the site, and Israelis had to hustle them to cover. This is grimly hilarious in that the UN is a known terrorist ally of Hamas and every other Islamist in the region. UNRWA employees helped Hamas attack Israel on October 7, including with such glorious revolutionary chores as kidnapping hostages. It’s well-known Hamas and other Jihadists have long used UN headquarters, medical facilities and schools for their purposes. Perhaps the Islamists aren’t really sober, civilized partners for a “two-state solution” after all? Perhaps they aren’t the most trustworthy types? Actually, neither is the UN.

And perhaps our military really isn’t building that pier at the moment? It’s increasingly clear how small and poorly maintained our Navy is, and how inadequate our shipbuilding and repair capabilities have been allowed to become. Here’s a revealing example:

And that’s not all:

It’s hard to tell just how many ships haven’t made it to Gaza—if any have—but it would seem Hamas might have to content itself with mortaring its UN allies for the time being. In the meantime, Biden’s handler’s promise of “no boots on the ground” might seem to have not yet reached its inevitable expiration date.

Oh well, at least Hamas isn’t actively shooting at our troops—yet and that we know of.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.