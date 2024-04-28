Cal Poly in Humboldt shows the Antifa 2.0 agenda behind the antisemitism

While people have been focusing on Columbia University because of its Ivy creds, a state-run college in far northern California has succumbed to anarchy. What’s happened there (although with calls for a socialist takeover and highly charged anti-white rhetoric) should help people understand that, as always, Jews are the canary in the coal mine. The same people who come for the Jews will always come go after Western civilization as a whole.

Cal Poly Humboldt (“HSU,” because of its old name of Humboldt State University) is in the northernmost quarter of California’s length. On the one hand, it’s farm country. On the other hand, it’s serious hippy country and was, for decades, the heart of the illegal marijuana crop in California before the state, violating federal law, legalized marijuana. As with much of California, because Arcata is on the coast, it’s Democrat-controlled, even as the inland area is conservative. (And note that the linked map appropriately shows Democrats as red, highlighting their communist takeover.)

Beginning in the 1960s, HSU abandoned its technical roots and became as far left as any other campus in America. Although its student body is mostly white (44%), Hispanics are quickly catching up at 34%. HSU has a minute black population (4%) and a very small Asian one (3%, mostly because Asians aim for more prestigious colleges). It’s roughly divided between affluent and low-income students, with the latter having a slight edge at 52% of the student body.

Significantly, as is the case for all colleges, but for the military academics, women significantly outnumber men on the HSU campus (56% to 44%). I won’t repeat my controversial ideas about the increased feminization of the American political scene, something that comes from the left, but you can read them here.

It’s equally significant that HSU is one of the most pro-LGBTQ+ campuses in America. While homosexuality is a constant in human behavior and doesn’t actually have an ideology attached to its practice, the radical LGBTQ+ movement is different. It’s another manifestation of the way cultural Marxism has taken over the progressive Democrat party.

With all this leftism, you won’t be surprised to learn that the degrees the HSU offers, in addition to the old-fashioned things like Biochemistry and Engineering, also included Cannabis Studies, Critical Race, Gender & Sexuality Studies, Dance Studies, and Environmental Studies.

The long intro is to help you understand the under-reported protest that began at HSU not long after the protests in the Ivies hit the headlines. Here’s what things looked like on April 22-23 (and do note the prominence of women and people of nonspecific gender):

A new CHAZ is in the making at California State Polytechnic University. pic.twitter.com/X7rIgGYOEy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 23, 2024

Pro-Palestine activists have just taken over a building at State Polytechnic University in Arcata, California.



Police are locked out and now in riot gear trying to break in.



This standoff will only escalate and eventually end poorly for the activists. pic.twitter.com/mWGjPptrtA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2024

lmao Cal Poly Humboldt students don't PLAY! pic.twitter.com/2Ib5wqRSXT — Joni (@poetryc0mmunity) April 23, 2024

At a violent far-left direct action at Cal Poly Humboldt @humboldtcalpoly for Gaza where militants occupied part of a campus building on April 22, responding police were assaulted and battered. pic.twitter.com/whgax34wgT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 23, 2024

Faced with an onslaught of attacks by women and “it” people wielding empty plastic bottles, the police retreated, and the students proudly took over several buildings on campus, including the administrative building, which they’ve christened “Intifada Hall.” Naturally, this involved trashing the building, something that makes them quite proud.

BREAKING:



California Polytechnic University (Humboldt) closes its campus until autumn



Anti-Israel students seized several buildings 5 days ago & hold them



There’s graffiti all over the walls & a building was renamed “Intifada Hall”



Via @thestustustudio pic.twitter.com/rNQDaNzwvU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 27, 2024

Some reports about pro-Palestinian students at Cal Poly Humboldt are understating the damage.



They TRASHED the university. It'll cost serious money to restore these buildings. Campus is closed until the fall.



Can the idiots supporting this explain why the university and its… pic.twitter.com/SQtm7Yo3ot — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) April 28, 2024

(See also this video of the college president’s office, a video that was made non-embeddable.)

The HSU administration is trying to regain control. After first begging students to leave by promising no repercussions, someone with a spine issued to order to close the campus completely and announced that any unauthorized people on campus would be cited or arrested. It remains to be seen whether those same people will then be expelled or prosecuted.

Don’t let all the graffiti about Gaza and “Free Palestine” fool you. This is 2020’s Antifa riots, version 2.0. It’s the same people, only this time, the protests ride on the back of antisemitism, not anti-white racism. Take Lissie, for example:

Lissie is an anarchist student who is part of the group that has taken over Cal Poly Humboldt.



In this video, she plants “sacred olives" outside "Intifada Hall”



Later, she was attacked by other students for planting “non-native species on occupied land” pic.twitter.com/aixeVdCPZj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 28, 2024

Or this “it” person:

Non-binary student with shaved hair BURNS her diploma to show solidarity with Palestine.



The Cal Poly Humboldt Graduate said “What the university is doing right now is absolutely disgusting and they need to stand down now.”



🎥 @thestustustudio



pic.twitter.com/iw7eUtWqTw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2024

Also, check out “Luz,” who’s burning his degree in Critical Race, Gender, and Sexuality Studies as a sign of solidarity with Hamas.

It’s the same actors as in 2020, only they’re driven by antisemitic fury this time around—and anti-white hatred, along with pure socialism:

“You’re just a white person,” says a racist pro-Gaza protester at @ucla. “We don’t like white people.” pic.twitter.com/6JeIPb5KAa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

If you want one more example of the uber-hard-left Maoism driving these protests, look at this charming young lady pointing out the people’s paradise that is Stanford University.

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

The key line is “The students in the camp are agents of their own learning.” That is exactly what happened in China during the Cultural Revolution when students took over the campuses. They would be the “agents of their own learning,” overthrowing the faculty which consisted of the revolutions Old Guard. Countless Chinese people died (Hundreds of thousands? Millions?) because of the collapse of any vestiges of civilization thanks to these young revolutionaries.

Trump should have sent out the National Guard in 2020, but he didn’t, probably because it went against his decidedly non-authoritarian instincts and because it would lend credence in an election year to the left’s lie that he was authoritarian. With Biden, it’s different and much worse. He won’t send out the guard because the values of the modern progressive Democrat party are aligned with these protestors. Democrat pooh-bahs believe this violent energy will deliver to them the White House and Congress.

It's up to you to make sure that doesn’t happen. Vote! And don’t vote Third Party. You may as well just throw a third-party vote in the garbage for all the good it will do to stop Biden.

Image: X screen grab.