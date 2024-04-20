Democrats are taking from taxpayers to expand their own power

RealClear Investigations recently issued a report stating, “Progressives are using legal loopholes and the power of the federal government to maximize Democrat votes in the 2024 election at the taxpayers’ expense.” RCI cited “voter registration and mobilization campaigns by ostensibly non-partisan charities that target Democrats using demographic data as proxies, and the Biden administration’s unprecedented demand that every federal agency ‘consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.’”

These “charities” receive hundreds of millions of dollars via “major Democrat-tied ‘dark money’ vehicles” and are “engaged in a sprawling campaign to register the voters, deliver them the ballots, and figuratively and sometimes literally harvest the votes necessary to defeat Donald Trump,” according to the report.

RCI also referenced Time Magazine’s now famous/infamous article that described a “well-funded cabal of powerful people ranging across industries and ideologies,” who worked behind the scenes in 2020 to defeat Trump and other Republicans by influencing perceptions, changing rules and laws, steering media coverage, and controlling the flow of information.

To state it plainly, Democrats who run the federal government are taking taxpayers’ hard earned money — under penalty of law — and using it to keep and enhance their own power. This is nascent totalitarianism. It is worse than taxation without representation. It is “taxation against representation.”

What could be more sinister?

