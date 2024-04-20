Democrat House reps stop just short of explicitly calling for Trump’s assassination

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D. Miss.), who chaired the House J6 Committee, introduced legislation that calls for President Donald Trump to lose his Secret Service protection if he’s convicted and sent to prison. Thompson fully understands that there is a strong likelihood that the current Manhattan hush money trial or the upcoming Georgia RICO trial, both of which are open partisan lawfare rather than justice, will see at least one felony conviction and prison sentence for Trump. In other words, this legislation is an almost explicit call for Trump’s assassination.

It’s been apparent since the get-go that the myriad criminal actions against Trump are a form of election interference. Each case has no basis in law or fact. All are purely partisan actions intended not only to prevent Trump from re-taking the White House but to tell anyone else who opposes the Democrat machine that the machine will go into Destructor-mode. Now, though, we’re seeing an even more sinister side to the Democrats’ anti-democratic and immoral actions, all of which are zooming the U.S. toward a constitutional crisis as profound as that which faced America in 1861.

Image by AI

Rep. Thompson has introduced a bill entitled Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act (H.R. 8081). If you’re wondering about the labored name, it’s meant to create the acronym “DISGRACED Former Protectees Act.” As House Democrats proudly explain:

This legislation would reform the U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission by automatically terminating Secret Service protection for those who have been sentenced to prison following conviction for a Federal or State felony—clarifying that prison authorities would be responsible for the protection of all inmates regardless of previous Secret Service protection. “Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee—even a former President. It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.”

Thompson is not acting alone. Joining him are Democrat Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty, and Steve Cohen.

The Bill’s obvious purpose is to ensure that Donald Trump is killed. It is a direct invitation to assassination. We don’t need to think hard about this. Look at the near-fatal prison attack on Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder when he followed exactly Minneapolis’s procedural rules for dealing with a man so hopped up on drugs that he was out of control.

What we’re witnessing is the inevitable end of all of the assassination fantasies in which the Democrats engaged during Trump’s first candidacy and presidential term:

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

NEVER FORGET: Madonna proclaimed publicly that she was very angry with President Trump and “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House”



Why wasn’t she raided by The FBI? pic.twitter.com/3uTuciHjNH — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 10, 2023

And who can forget the infamous staging of Shakespeare that reimagined Trump as Julius Caesar, one of the most famous people in history to be assassinated:

It wasn’t just the entertainment world that got in on the act during Trump's first term. Politicians were there, too:

A Missouri lawmaker is under mounting pressure to resign after she said on social media she hopes President Trump is assassinated, following his response to violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal went on her personal Facebook page Thursday morning to vent two days after the president blamed “both sides” for the brutality. “I put up a statement saying, ‘I really hate Trump. He’s causing trauma and nightmares.’ That was my original post,” she told the Kansas City Star. The Facebook post received many responses, Chappelle-Nadal said, and to one she replied, “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Just last month, famed Democrat party operative James Carville subtly called for Trump’s assassination:

James Carville says:

Joe Biden's surrogates should do the

"Wetwork" against Trump ...



*Notice No outcries or condemnations

by the news media ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/cX0vur0iop — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 21, 2024

In addition to the deranged Democrats at home, Greta Van Susteren has pointed out that others, such as the Iranians, are quite literally gunning for Trump. She also noted that the Democrats really like the idea of cutting down on the competition through strategic use of the Secret Service:

Don’t forget, Trump gave order to kill Qasem Soleimani …so what do you think happens if he loses Secret Service? And why won’t Biden Admin give RFK,Jr Secret service w/ threats he is getting? You don’t have to like either man, but this is quite mean spirited (and dangerous) https://t.co/GabQomoApa — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 20, 2024

Others noticed that Democrats are copacetic with Secret Service protection for other disgraced people. For example, Hunter Biden, a bagman for bribes, cocaine user, prostitute buyer, illegal gun carrier, and paternity denying slime, gets very expensive protection:

Democrats are trying to take away Trump's Secret Service protection. Meanwhile it cost taxpayers 4.5 million for just one year for Hunter Biden's Secret Service protection while he lived it up in Malibu.



Banana Fvcking Republic. pic.twitter.com/Zk7Gd5YQ7r — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 19, 2024

I’m somewhat, although not absolutely, certain that this bill will go nowhere fast. Those Democrats who retain a smidgen of rationality might realize that this is a very bad look for their party. For those in the public who have given credence to the lawfare against Trump, the fact that prominent Democrat party members are using that same lawfare as a vehicle for assassination might finally give them pause.

This cannot be allowed to stand. The only way to counter it is to vote for Trump for president. Otherwise, America will forever be under the Democrat party jackboot. And of course, once Trump is in office, he must truly clean out the moral filth and financial and power-based corruption that characterizes Washington D.C.’s Augean Stables.