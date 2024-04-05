Check out NBC’s hilarious hit job on Florida

NBC News, or, as Greg Gutfeld aptly calls the mainstream media outlet, “Nothing But Crap,” recently outdid even itself in promulgating misleading information. A weekend report strongly implied that Florida is a veritable hellhole from which residents are fleeing at a remarkable rate. The outlet claimed that “a perfect storm of soaring insurance costs, a hostile political environment, worsening traffic, and extreme weather” had caused people to abandon the Sunshine State in droves.

And they based that claim on interviews with “more than a dozen recent transplants and longtime residents who left the state in the past two years.” More than a dozen! That’s over twelve! You’ve gotta be kidding me. Did a third-grader write that? You could get 13 or 14 people to agree that the Earth is flat or that Joe Biden is a Rhodes Scholar.

Here is a recent post on X:

The Sunshine State isn’t always as sunny as it may seem. Hundreds of thousands of new residents have flocked to Florida with the promise of beautiful weather and no income tax. But nearly 500,000 left in 2022, according to the most recent Census data.

But nearly 500,000 left in 2022, according to the most recent Census data. https://t.co/6xPenJxW2V — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2024

Catch that? Hundreds of thousands have moved to Florida, but almost half a million left in 2022 alone. NBC apparently forgot to mention that roughly 700,000 moved to Florida in 2022. Florida had 2% net growth that year, highest among all states. And Florida is second only to Texas in actual numbers moving in.

Essentially, Florida has been shedding Democrats. And if you’ve paid attention to what Democrat policies have done to the nation lately, that’s a good thing — at least for Florida and Floridians.

Pathetically, if hilariously, the selfsame misinformation outlet ran a piece less than six months ago headlined, “Florida is booming and burning more trash. Residents say it’s making them sick” in which it noted that “more people equals more garbage.” I haven’t heard or read that mentioned anywhere else, but it certainly vividly illustrates that NBC wants it both ways and, not unlike many other “news” purveyors, will take every opportunity to slander Florida, even if it has to make stuff up. Because DeSantis, Trump, and Republicans.

I’m pretty sure Florida is far from the only state subject to “soaring insurance costs, a hostile political environment, worsening traffic, and extreme weather.” But Nothing But Crap doesn’t care to mention that.

Journalism is dead. But perhaps NBC is trying to “Make Fake News Great Again.”

Image: Ron DeSantis. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.