Creeping amnesty: Biden hands 800,000 illegals an extra year and a half on their work permits

When you say the word 'asylum,' in the era of Joe Biden's open borders, you not only get to stay in the states while your phony claims are adjudicated at taxpayer expense, you also get a free work permit to work in the states, for six months.

But what's six months, when it could be two years? That's what Biden handed to these illegal border crossers and others claiming "asylum" in a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services "rule" change that went out Thursday and will be published in the Federal Register on April 8.

According to The Hill:

The Biden administration on Thursday is announcing an extension of work permits for certain categories of immigrants, potentially preventing hundreds of thousands of people from losing their jobs overnight. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is publishing a temporary final rule in the Federal Register to automatically extend the validity of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from 180 to 540 days.

Processing times were cited as reason for the move since so many of these applications from illegal border crossers (which cost them nothing) have been taken.

Rather than cut processing times by telling the fake asylees 'no,' or better yet, just not taking asylum applications without limit from more than 100 countries, the huge numbers now generate their own logic for extension, and extension, and extension. Receipt of each application comes with a stapled-on work permit that releases the foreign workers into the U.S. jobs market. Supposedly, it was just for six months, but now it's extending for two years.

According to Law360, it's a lot of people:

According to USCIS, roughly 800,000 renewal applicants were at risk of losing their work authorization this time around without the new measure, including asylees and asylum applicants, along with temporary protected status holders and applicants, and green card applicants.

Naturally, special interests were involved.

According to the Times of San Diego/City News Service:

Just two days after 70 legislators signed a letter urging the White House to prevent a work-permit lapse for immigrants, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday responded. The agency tripled the automatic extension period after San Diego-area Reps. Juan Vargas and Sara Jacobs joined 68 of their Democratic congressional colleagues in submitting a letter to President Biden, the Department of Homeland Security and the USCIS. The missive imploring BIden’s administration to lengthen the current automatic extension period for work permits, also known as employment authorization documents. The USCIS action extended the period from 180 to 540 days, moving the expiration far ahead, to April 19, 2025. It had been less than three weeks away. “I’m glad to see the Biden Administration take this step to extend work permits for immigrants and asylum seekers whose permits were at risk of expiring soon. This will help give workers and their families more of the certainty they deserve,” Vargas told City News Service.

Two years to "process" migrants, but two days to do what special interests want, that's Joe Biden in a nutshell.

Seventy of the loudest and most radical Democrats signed the letter, after leftwing lawyers with an interest in expanding their industry called for it, though my own leftist congresswoman, Sara Jacobs, didn't advertise that she did on her Twitter account.

Her fellow San Diego Democrat pol, Juan Vargas, who represents the border region in the far south of San Diego County, did brag about his signature.

Some more famous names include Elizabeth Warren, Jim McGovern, Jamaal Bowman, Chuy Garcia, Kristen Gillibrand, Mazie Hirono, Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin ... curiously, I don't see the squad represented. But I do see representatives from New York, Illinois and California, all of which have big bills to pay for the welfare the migrants will expect if they can't be permitted to work, which was what New York's mayor, Eric Adams, had been explicitly calling for.

Ostensibly, the argument is that migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally must either work or go on welfare while they await their asylum claims to be adjudicated and already too many of them are going on welfare, collecting public benefits of all kinds.

The problem, though, is that every job handed out in the states to an illegal border crosser is a job an American doesn't get. Already migrants are taking up most of the new jobs created, leaving American workers in the lurch. And in California, which Vargas represents, already has the highest unemployment in the nation.

With unlimited asylum applications taken, unlimited work permits are being issued, driving down the wages of American workers if not shutting them out of the job market altogether.

As one black construction worker in Murrieta, California, once told me during a protest against migrant dumping several years ago, jobs for him are now off limits because so many jobs now require knowledge of the Spanish language, and that's just one way -- there are other things going on that also take jobs from Americans.

Is there any planning for these hundreds of thousands of extended work permits from the Biden administration? The Biden administration has bragged about 300,000 new jobs created this month in the U.S., (a figure sure to be revised downward as they all are) but explain how adding 800,000 job hunters to the workforce is going to work out for American workers with only 300,000 new jobs to compete for.

Just as there is not enough available housing for all of Biden's "newcomers," jobs to support the economy are going to be fought over because there is no move to expand the economy under the regulation-heavy, tax-heavy Biden administration.

It's a surefire way of shutting more Americans out of jobs and handing them to illegals. Who needs outsourcing now that Biden is importing workers?

The bad thing here is that this sends a message to all potential illegal migrants that the jobs are waiting and any effort to make them temporary is always going to be extended. Once extended, again and again, the next argument becomes that the migrants have put down "roots" in their jobs and the employers who hire them have grown attached to them, so they can't possibly be not extended in their supposedly temporary permits, or for that matter, residency.

It's creeping amnesty.

Instead of cutting down on the processing time, which was the basis for the extension, Biden is extending the stays and job times of these illegal border crossers making them harder than ever to deport. It's telling that he made that extension two years which is well into the coming Trump administration. Like everything he does, he's attempting to place poison pills onto the next administration, keeping his status quo well past his miserable presidency.

He's also taking away jobs from Americans and handing them to lawbreaking foreigners. That's setting the stage for amnesty as these groups become richer and more empowered special interest groups.

How do you like that latest middle finger thrown at Americans in their own country by this unworthy administration?

