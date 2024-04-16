Aww, Israel -- Don't hurt 'em

Two wrongs don’t make a right. Really? Back in the days of Hitler and Mussolini, they were very much inclined to make fun of the “flabby democracies.” That stereotype has now been substantiated. Ever since last October 7th, it’s been way too late to avert a humanitarian crisis. War is a humanitarian crisis, and the only way the current one could’ve been averted would have been to prevent Hamas from ever having control over Gaza in the first place… and that toothpaste will never go back into the tube.

It is nauseating to witness guys like Biden try to put a cloak of nice over this mess. The further Israel goes to protect itself and the more it succeeds -- the better off the whole world becomes. Bloodthirsty evil should not have a home on this planet.

It is also reasonable to assume that, within our Defense and State departments, there are many who agree with the point here being made. But the prevailing political-corporate culture is suppressing their activities in this direction. The result being sort of a confused message -- cheering Israel on while also constantly harping on ceasefires and the plight of “innocent” Palestinians.

Meanwhile, there is a peeling away of some Democrats who can actually tell the difference between good and evil. Go figure. Such is the stuff of which history is made. However, there is no certainty that the proper choices will be made by the many “interested” parties. But at least Jordan has made themselves counted. Perhaps lurking beneath this situation is the Sunni-Shia conflict. But distinctions are already confused. Hamas is Sunni and Hezbollah is Shia… and, yet, they’re both trying to poke holes in Israel’s mantle.

Perhaps the true essence of this conflict is about the tension between the modern world and the 12th century. Israel is an outpost of modernity amidst an imposed remnant of a dark age, hence their ability to, thus far, defend themselves against a massive aerial bombardment. Female refugees from Iran will eagerly confirm this.

Meanwhile, as this is being written, pro-Palestinian protests have broken out across the land. They are tying up traffic and chaining themselves to light poles. Again, inflicting misery is supposed to be a good thing. Really? Sounds kind of like the 12th century to me.

The Europeans are largely compromised on this issue as well. Why else would they have “no go” zones? Domestically, Biden is paying lip service to evil in order to get votes from Dearborn… so he can harvest Michigan’s 15 electoral votes. It just so happens that I used to have a good friend from Dearborn. She had an Arab boyfriend while attending Wayne State University. He became rather famous as Casey Kasem. Wikipedia says his real first name was Kemal -- she told me it was Kasmir -- and that he was a Druse.

Image: Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit