‘Hush money’ trial kicks off, and judge allows the infamous Billy Bush locker room talk to be admitted

Can somebody please explain to me how what President Trump said to Billy Bush in 2005 has anything to do with the Stormy Daniels trial in New York? Here’s what Forbes reported yesterday:

Former President Donald Trump’s first criminal trial will include his inappropriate comments about women that surfaced ahead of the 2016 election, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday as proceedings got underway[.]

Even if Trump had actually had an affair with Stormy (both parties have denied this, although Daniels has flip-flopped), the comments to Bush would have still been irrelevant. The crass locker room talk between Bush and Trump certainly does not have anything to do with the supposed $130,000 nuisance payment and Non-Disclosure Agreement.

What Trump said on the tape certainly wasn’t “election interference,” which is what the prosecution alleges in this case, so the purpose of allowing the locker room talk with Bush is meant to further bias the jury, nothing more.

Nuisance payments and NDAs are executed all the time, legally. They are clearly meant to hide things from other employees, the public, stockholders, banks, the media, and the government among others.

My intelligent guess is that when companies, law firms, accounting firms, networks, hospitals, banks, and other parties make these payments, they classify them as business expenses, no matter what they are trying to hide.

I do not think Alvin Bragg has ever brought a case like this until Trump, just like Letitia “Peekaboo” James never charged any other real estate developer for inflating their net worth, especially when there were no victims. These cases are purely political. These politicians have sought to destroy Trump for years, and they need garbage trials to do it.

It is sad and humorous when entertainers, journalists, and other Democrats feigned outrage at what Trump said to Bush, when they participate in and encourage things that are far more disgusting all the time.

The media and other Democrats lie, claiming that Republicans are trying to “ban” books—all that “banning” is just trying to prevent small children from seeing pornographic and disturbing material, which is much worse than what Trump said.

I would say the “waitress sandwiches” of Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd was far more degrading to women than a few words from Trump about what some women allow, yet there was little to no outrage. From the New York Post:

Kennedy then picked up the terrified waitress, who was just 24 at the time, and put her on Dodd’s lap — Kennedy forcing himself on Gaviglio and rubbing his genitals on hers, the report said, the alleged assault becoming known by the cruel moniker ‘waitress sandwich.’ The account was confirmed to the magazine by another waitress, Betty Loh, and the La Brasserie’s late owner, Raymond Campet.

Yet, Kennedy was always presented as a champion of women.

Bill and Hillary Clinton treated women who dared tell the truth about Bill’s sexual hobbies, which appeared to include rape, like dirt. They were called “bimbos” by the campaign, and targeted by the Clintons for total ruin; but the media and other Democrats act like the Clintons always respected women. From Politico:

It wasn’t a Clinton enemy that came up with the phrase ‘bimbo eruption,’ but an ally and friend, Betsey Wright. The word ‘bimbo,’ by the way, says it all about the contempt Clinton World had for women with the poor judgment to succumb to Bill’s wiles.

I would say seeking to destroy victims of sexual assault and calling them names is much worse that what Trump said, but there was little outrage at the Clintons. The media buried the truth.

If prosecutors like Peekaboo and Bragg wanted cases about fraud and election interference, they should have gone after Hillary and the DNC, who couldn’t figure out how to beat Trump based on their destructive policies and facts, so they paid over $10 million to Christopher Steele to create the fictional Russian dossier. The corrupt and politicized DOJ used this fictional document as “evidence” when they lied to the FISA court to justify spying on people surrounding Trump.

The DNC and Hillary’s campaign laundered the payments through a law firm, seemingly committing fraud when they reported to the DNC that the payments were for legal work. It would have also been fraudulent to call the payments opposition research, because everything was fictional.

Basically these trials are political hit jobs meant to destroy a politician they don’t like and to mislead voters as they intentionally interfere in elections.

It is truly pathetic when Democrats and the sycophantic media feign outrage!

