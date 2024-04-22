Another day and another plagiarism story out of academia

Once it emerged that Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, was a serial plagiarizer, conservatives started looking for other examples of plagiarizing in the halls of America’s colleges and universities. It turns out that this kind of search is akin to shooting fish in a barrel: You cannot fire without hitting something. The latest case is the DEI official at UCLA’s School of Medicine, an institution that’s completely abandoned itself to the worst excesses of DEI, CRT, and other Democrat madness. And as is so often the case, the culprit is a black woman.

UCLA has a DEI program called “Cultural North Star,” and at the medical school, it is led by Natalie J. Perry. Her official biography says her job is to “embed our aspirational Cultural North Stars [sic] value [sic] in our organizational DNA.” UCLA honored Perry last month for teaching students to “do what’s right,” saying her “empathy and radical listening” are to thank for her “success as an educator and a leader.” According to a Daily Wire and City Journal investigation, however, Perry’s academic career is based on fraud. Perry has published a single paper, a 2014 Ph.D. dissertation at the University of Virginia about how colleges should create larger DEI programs. An analysis of the paper found it ridden with the worst sort of plagiarism, reproducing large swaths of text directly from several other authors, without citations.

Perry is the latest, not the only. Just looking at Harvard, one finds example after example of plagiarism:

EXCLUSIVE: Harvard racial-studies professor @ChristinaJCross plagiarized multiple passages in her dissertation and at least one other paper, according to a new complaint filed with Harvard’s research integrity office.



Harvard's plagiarism crisis is spinning out of control. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2024

NEWSFLASH: A federal judge has determined that Harvard Medical School professor Dipak Panigrahy plagiarized a report submitted to the court.



Harvard’s plagiarism crisis is spinning out of control. pic.twitter.com/abR1YtV4tD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 12, 2024

I reviewed Judith Butler’s new book for @FairerSexFD. The many mistakes and misrepresentations were no surprise, but I was gobsmacked to discover plagiarism.https://t.co/jmXHs4YacE pic.twitter.com/WndqB2wUOC — alex byrne (@byrne_a) April 5, 2024

There’s a common thread binding many of these corrupt academics. Most (although not all, as Professor Panigrahy shows) are black women. Indeed, leftists are attacking Christopher Rufo, who has been reviewing dissertations, for being racist because of the many black women he’s exposed as plagiarizers. However, as Rufo explains, the database he and his colleagues are searching includes white and Asian scholars. It’s just the black women who keep popping up as cheaters:

One of the ironies to this accusation is that I have explicitly asked my sources to review the work of white and Asian scholars and, thus far, the verified plagiarism cases have been predominantly from black women. This is not dispositive, nor is it a systematic study, but it is… https://t.co/327zGFmaP8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 10, 2024

Faced with this unpleasant reality, angry Democrat academics are contending that plagiarism is no longer a crime (just as shoplifting is food liberation, not a criminal act when blacks do it):

Boston University professor argues that copying entire paragraphs verbatim without properly citing the source is “good scientific practice.” Another professor for plagiarism. https://t.co/sESp02OKGz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 22, 2024

Naval War College professor wants to create a new category of plagiarism, "petty plagiarism," in order to protect left-wing academics from investigation. They want to redefine the word in real time to protect their ideological racket. It's pure corruption. https://t.co/VBVUIg7LQA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 22, 2024

Yesterday, I wrote a post about how Democrats have deliberately inculcated sociopathic values into black Americans. I focused generally on criminal activity (I’ve got two more examples—here and here), but nodded to the problem we see with high-profile, college-educated blacks in the media, politics, and academia.

It’s worth pointing out that, at the upper echelons of Democrat-voting blacks, the problem of sociopathy seems to be most deeply rooted in the women. The list of black women who don’t believe the rules should apply to them is seemingly endless of late: Natalie J. Perry, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Joy Reid, Stacey Abrams, Letitia James, Fani Willis, Tiffany Henyard, LaToya Cantrell, and all the academic plagiarists. These women make the rules up as they go along, whether for themselves (i.e., Claudine Gay) or for others (i.e., Joy Reid, who hasn’t violated laws, regulations, or moral standards but insists that they shouldn’t apply to people who look like her.)

I can’t blame any of these women for thinking as they do. They’ve been told that they are double victims of both racism and misogyny, even as they are highly evolved beings who are fully capable of creating any standards that are necessary to rise above the systemic pressures they face. If the in which I swam (e.g., the K-12 education system, academia, the entertainment world, and the political world) told me all those things, I would take them to heart, too, and act accordingly.

This is a depressing post, so I’ll leave you with a more uplifting, or at least amusing, approach to plagiarism when it happens on the left, in the form of this 1953 gem from Tom Lehrer about mathematical plagiarism in the Soviet Union: