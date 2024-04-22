The Columbia U pogrom, and the Jews’ bad gamble on the Democrats

(This essay does not discuss directly what is happening on Columbia’s campus. However, I’ve interspersed it with tweets about events there.)

Two thousand years of non-stop persecution affects people’s psyches, especially when that persecution seems to have reached a crescendo in the gas chambers at Auschwitz. Jews are always waiting, not for “the other shoe to drop,” but for the other jackboot to stomp. As they look at events on Columbia’s campus, while one part of their brain says, “I never thought this could happen here,” the other part is saying, “I always knew this would happen.” What self-reflective Jews will realize is that part of why it happened here is because American Jews gambled that the Democrats would protect them, and that gamble was a fatal mistake.

People often ask why Jews have long been so blindly loyal to the Democrat party. The answer is that, for almost one thousand years, European Jews had been on the receiving end of often deadly and always disruptive Christian-driven antisemitism. Very often, this persecution came straight from the top, with kings and aristocrats indebted to Jewish moneylenders (since Christians were forbidden to lend money), erasing the debt by killing or driving out the Jews.

While speaking at Biden's Earth Day event just now, AOC praised the pro Hamas protests at Columbia and Yale



Biden then opened his speech by saying "I learned a long time ago to listen to that lady."

When Karl Marx offered an alternative to both Christianity and monarchies / aristocracies, this seemed like an excellent idea to the Jews, especially the Jews in Eastern Europe. In Western Europe, the Enlightenment had (temporarily, as it turned out) smoothed away much of the deadly antisemitism that once existed. Early in the Enlightenment, and powered by his faith, Oliver Cromwell brought Jews back from England. Later, Napoleon broke down the ghetto walls and, especially in Germany, Jews willing to assimilate were able to move into the middle class.

In Eastern Europe, however, the all-powerful, antisemitic monarchy continued unabated. In the second half of the 19th century, deadly anti-Jewish pogroms accelerated, leading to a mass (legal) exodus of Jews fleeing the Russian empire for America. Most were apolitical and were simply grateful to come to a land in which they would not be persecuted and could, through hard work and talent, make a life for their children. There were many, though, who continued to embrace Marxism, believing that if Christianity and the upper classes were gone—and, indeed, if the Judeo-Christian Biblical faith itself was gone—there would be peace.

Protestors at Columbia University call Jews "pigs" and claim "we are Hamas" and "long live Hamas."

If Jews had been thinking clearly, the Holocaust would have caused them to abandon their faith in Marxism. They would have understood that fascism is a subset of socialism and a sibling of communism. Both are the fruit of Karl Marx’s philosophy, and Marx’s writings about Jews are almost indistinguishable from Hitler’s rants. Despite being genetically Jewish, Marx hated Jews with a fiery passion, both because they were the people who gave the world the ethical monotheism that competed with his crackpot ideas and because he associated them with capitalism (never mind that most of Europe’s Jews lived in abysmal poverty).

In other words, antisemitism is baked into leftism, whether the leftism rejoices under the names of fascism, socialism, or communism. What confused the issue before, during, and after WWII was a remarkable sleight of hand that the communists pulled.

HAPPENING NOW: Massive walkout by @Columbia & @BarnardCollege staff, in solidarity with the pro-Hamas mob hounding Jewish students.

The communists managed to convince the world that, because Hitler hated communism and the USSR went to war against Hitler (but only after Hitler violated the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact by invading the Soviet Union), the two philosophies weren’t fraternal twins but were, instead, complete opposites. If communists were “left-wing,” then fascists were “right-wing.”

Moving forward, fascism was no longer a socialist philosophy of total government that allowed tightly controlled private enterprise (the system in both today’s China and Europe). Instead, it was the opposite of communism. And if Republicans hated communists, then they, too, were the opposite of communism and, therefore, must be fascists. Leftists were helped by the fact that, in the years leading up to WWII, many rich people in England and America, looking at the choice between communists seizing private property and Hitler allowing its existence subject to government control, sided with Hitler.

"MY card has been deactivated? Why?" - Shai Davidai, Pro-Israel professor at Columbia attempted to swipe his card to go inside the 'Liberated Zone' encampment with his supporters.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Poyt1JekGP — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 22, 2024

Added to all this was the fact that a lot of communist true believers who escaped the Nazis were Jewish. They gave the imprimatur of philosemitism to communism, even as Stalin relentlessly persecuted Jews within the Soviet Union. It helped, too, that the USSR originally supported Israel because it was founded as a socialist state.

All these factors aligned Jews with the Democrat party. Moreover, they remembered that Roosevelt, a Democrat, was America’s leader during WWII, even while many well-known Republicans were isolationists. They ignored or didn’t realize that FDR did nothing to save Europe’s Jews.

The arrests at Columbia have actually led to more encampments being setup at other universities.

After the war, leftists and Jews began to congregate in academia. This was a change from a time when the prestigious universities were Republican bastions that limited Jewish attendance.

Add in all these factors (many based on outdated information and actual propaganda), and you can understand why Jews threw in their lot with the Democrat party. It was the party that was the opposite of the old-line Christianity they feared, and that was friendly to the leftism that seemed to offer safety. It let them into academia and, for generations of Jewish students, reinforced these pro-Democrat biases.

Columbia University students calling for the destruction of Israel and chanting, "Hamas makes us proud, kill another soldier now."



Truly disgusting.



The school's leadership needs to condemn this blatantly anti-Jewish hate in the strongest possible terms.

However, as they look at the genocidal antisemitism marching through Democrat-controlled college campuses, Jews are finally seeing what Marxism has always been: A religion that views Jews as the ultimate enemy. Jews are the symbolic embodiment of ethical monotheism, for they gave that concept to the world, and Marxism hates ethical monotheism above all things, for it is a competing faith that Marxism must destroy. This is true even though too many Jews have abandoned the Bible and embraced the communism interwoven into today’s evil, progressive, Democrat party.

It is ironic that Jews thought they’d be safe if they gave their loyalty to the one political party in America that always had hidden at its very heart the rot of antisemitism. No matter how much we conservative Jews tried to explain, they never could understand that their true safety lay in an ethical Judeo-Christian nation with a small government constrained by a Constitution dedicated to individual liberty.

Maybe now, though, they’ll finally get it—and vote for Trump as the candidate who can save them from their own party in the coming years. Oh, and one more thing: Islam, which also has antisemitism baked into it, doesn’t play well with others. It’s a winner-take-all ideology, and it’s got its sights on America as the prize, thanks to a strategic alliance with the progressive Democrats.

Image of Columbia University Memorial Library (edited with the addition of the Nazi and Hamas flags) by ajay-suresh. CC BY 2.0.