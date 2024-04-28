A funny thing happened on the way to the trial

The plan was sort of like this. First, we call Trump every name in the book, from racist to fascist. Second, warn everyone that a dictatorship is around the corner if the bad guy is back in the White House. Third, and not least, tie up Trump in the courts and destroy his candidacy.

Well, a funny thing happened on the way to the courtroom. Trump is rising, and Biden is talking about cannibals having his uncle for lunch.

According to news reports, former President Trump is making money sitting in the court. Here is the story:

During an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley discussed Trump’s campaign strategy in New York and elsewhere and said that “every day that President Trump has been in court, he’s been getting a million dollars or more in small-dollar donations that are coming in online.”

There you go. Be careful what you wish for, because the other guy may get all the money.

I see a couple of things going on here. First, Trump’s presidency looks better and better, especially in comparison to the Biden record. Did you hear about the GDP slowing down?

Second, I think more and more Americans are saying, “No banana republic for me.” In other words, if you hate Trump, then vote against him, but don’t destroy the country in the process. My guess is that this is true of people who came here from other countries and saw this kind of political vengeance destroy their countries. I think my parents would say that if they were alive.

Am I the only one thinking that some Democrats are having second thoughts about lawfare? It ain’t working, babe!

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.