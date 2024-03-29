Words can kill, because words have influence

In the months since the October 7th attack, we’ve seen a flurry of leftist Newspeak hit the metaphorical airwaves; let’s do a quick rundown of the redefined words and terms.

War’s collateral damage is now called genocide.

The rape by Israeli (Jewish) women by Hamas terrorists in Israel is now called resistance.

The presence of a border fence between Gaza and Israel and Egypt makes Gaza a concentration camp.

Hamas terrorists, who aggressed into kibbutzim to wage atrocities against civilians, are labeled and referred to as freedom fighters.

Suicide bombing is now addressed as sacrificial heroism.

Moving civilians out of harm’s way, like allowing people to flee from dangerous areas, is now called ethnic cleansing.

Hostages, the likes of whom are Israeli civilians abducted against their will by Hamas, are now considered prisoners of war.

Protecting civilians from murderous terror acts by erecting physical walls and other barrier measures, is now addressed as an apartheid governance system.

Jewish people returning to their ancestral homeland is addressed as colonizing the land.

Arabs who migrated to the land of Israel during the past two centuries have turned the truth on its head, and perpetuate a falsehood that they are natives of the land.

Property, rightfully obtained/purchased from those who had no legitimate claim to it, is now addressed as theft.

Prime beachfront real estate along the Mediterranean sea, only third world because of the Arab authorities in control, is called an open-air prison of Israel.

Living on land to which, by law, you have full legal integrity is now addressed as occupation.

These are just a few examples of the anti-Israel left’s gaming with words. Today the woke/progressive obfuscation of facts, reality, and truth has turned political/social language on its head.

