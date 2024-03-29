Even as Canada may soon have an open revolution, its powerful ‘Minister of Everything’ seems to be out of control

Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police are warning that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies have been so disastrous that its citizens may soon engage in a violent, populist revolt. When you pair this news with a recent video of Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s powerful ‘Minister of Everything’ twitching and smirking at a political event, it’s enough to suggest that we really need to start worrying about our northern neighbor.

According to the Daily Mail:

Police have warned Canada's leaders they will struggle to contain the fury at its deteriorating economy and a generational revolt by young people unable to ever buy a home. The secret report by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police paints an apocalyptical picture of the future for America's northern neighbor, predicting it will be riven by economic crisis, ecological meltdown and territorial disintegration. The report has caused a sensation in the Great White North after a heavily redacted version was released following a long-running access to information request by a Canadian academic.

The report is a bit of futurism, but it is predicated upon the schisms revealed by the trucker’s revolt and the disastrous decline in living standards for young Canadians thanks to the country’s failing economy. Do not expect the Canadian government to pull back from its policies to help repair the societal breakdown or improve the economy. Instead, the same mindset that created the damage is the mindset that will double down on increased government control to “fix” the problem.

One of the most powerful people behind Canada’s retreat from liberty is Chrystia Freeland. Her bio is interesting. Canadian-born, Freeland is the product of a Canadian father and a Ukrainian mother. Beginning while at Harvard, she has focused obsessively on Soviet-era and Russian depredations against Ukraine.

After working as a journalist and author, Freeland entered politics in 2013. She was deeply involved in events in Ukraine in 2014 when Western countries (guided by Obama) essentially installed an anti-Russian government in Kiev.

Freeland’s personal Ukrainian past is a bit…um, mucky. Her mother’s father was a Nazi collaborator during World War II. When his work with the Nazis was exposed, Freeland insisted that the claims against him were Nazi propaganda. However, Canada’s The Globe and Mail revealed that Freeland had long known about her grandfather’s ties to the Nazis.

As Canada’s foreign minister, Freeland did take principled stands for liberty overseas. She opposed China’s ethnic cleansing of and human rights violations against the Uyghurs, condemned Venezuela’s Maduro for his undemocratic seizure of power and subsequent conduct, supported the Hong Kong protests, and opposed Turkey’s invasion into Kurdish areas of Syria.

However, even while she was agitating for freedom overseas, once Freeland became Deputy Prime Minister, then Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and then Minister of Finance, she was a powerful ally to Trudeau in pushing to limit Canadians’ liberty. She went all-in on climate change (and he who controls CO2 emissions controls everything), seized Canadians’ arms, and bowed down before DEI. As Minister of Finance, she worked with banks to freeze the assets of those people who participated in the trucker’s revolt against Canada’s exceptionally draconian COVID rules.

It seems very strange that someone who hates the Soviet Union because of its repression against Ukraine would be such a committed, totalitarian leftist in her own country. Or maybe, on second thought, it’s not so strange.

America is really the only country in the world that truly has (or had) the concept of individual liberty. Thus, America understands liberty to mean a small government with individuals having maximum freedom. All other countries measure “liberty” by whether it’s their party or tribe in control of the government. If their allies are in power, they’re “free.” That attitude may be why Freeland isn’t troubled by totalitarianism but is, instead, troubled only when it's the Soviets (and, now, the Russians) imposing their totalitarianism against Ukrainians.

Speaking of strange, that brings us to a very strange video of Freeland at a recent press conference. While the speaker is doing the left’s usual, vomitous land acknowledgment, abasing itself before people who happily stole land from each other for centuries, Freeland is bizarrely twitching and smirking. Her behavior can only be described as abnormal:

The comments on the video suggest Freeland is taking drugs, and that seems as good an explanation as any. Or maybe she's just high on smugness.

America has always worried about her neighbors to the South. For over a century, these were and are unstable nations that might have invaded America or might have served as springboards for Spanish, German, or Soviet invasions. By contrast, since the War of 1812, Americans have assumed that Canada is the “safe” neighbor. However, whether one is looking at a possible revolution in Canada or at its itchy, twitchy Minister of Everything, that assumption may no longer be a good one.