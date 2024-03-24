Will our republic live to see her 250th anniversary?

As the United States inches closer to 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the gravity of our current predicament cannot be overstated. This upcoming milestone, meant to celebrate the enduring spirit and foundational values of liberty, democracy, and unity, is now shadowed by the specter of internal decay and external threats, much like the fall of the Roman Empire.

The Roman Republic, a beacon of republican governance, fell victim to internal strife, political manipulation, and external pressures, transforming into an empire that eventually collapsed under its own weight.

This historical parallel serves as a stark warning for the United States, especially under the stewardship of President Joe Biden, whose administration’s policies threaten to replicate Rome’s fatal mistakes.

The Biden administration's approach, particularly its stance on border security and immigration, mirrors the complacency and misjudgments that preceded Rome's downfall. Just as Rome failed to secure its borders and manage the allegiance and integration of its expanding territories, the current U.S. policies on open borders and the prioritization of expanding the Democrat voter base over national security present a dangerous gamble.

These policies risk not only the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions, but also its survival, as they lay the groundwork for potential internal conflicts and external attacks.

The tragic event in Russia, where over a hundred lives were lost to an ISIS attack despite the country's stringent security, exemplifies the ever-present danger of assuming invulnerability. This serves as a poignant reminder that the United States, with its current trajectory, is dangerously exposed to similar threats.

The Biden administration’s lax approach to securing the nation’s borders and its seemingly complicit formation of sleeper cells and trained terrorists within the country evoke the historical oversight that contributed to Rome's vulnerability and eventual fall.

As the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches, the United States stands at a crossroads. The question remains: will we learn from history, from the fall of the Roman Republic, and steer our nation away from a path that leads to decay and destruction? Or will the United States, under President Biden’s guidance, continue down a trajectory that mirrors Rome's, risking the collapse of the ideals of our Republic that we hold dear?

The outcry for a re-evaluation of priorities, for safeguarding American lives, securing the nation's borders, and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions, must be heeded. As we reflect on the lessons of the Roman Empire and face the realities of our current situation, the United States must unite to ensure that the celebration of its 250th anniversary marks not just the commemoration of its past — but a recommitment to its future!

This serious and urgent call to action transcends political rivalry. It is a clarion call for the old JFK wing of the Democrat party to awaken from its “woke coma” and join freedom-loving Republicans in a moral and sane quest to recognize and correct the ultra-liberal policies and decisions steering the country toward an abyss, as Rome once faced prior to its fall.

The silence and inaction in addressing these threats must end immediately. The slumber must end, and outcry must rise, loudly and from every corner of our once great nation, demanding a return to godly principles that safeguard the United States’ future, ensuring its survival and prosperity for generations to come, and averting an imminent downfall reminiscent of the once-great Roman Republic.

Image: pinkzebra via Pixabay, Pixabay License.