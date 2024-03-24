'Indefensible': Sen. Bill Hagerty takes aim at Joe Biden's inbound migrant flights

Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican, tweeted on Friday night that “every single Senate Democrat voted against (his) amendment” to stop illegals from using the Department of Homeland Security as their own personal Con Air.

He called their monolithic vote “indefensible,” and he’s right.

Tonight every single Senate Democrat voted against my amendment that would stop Biden Admin from using taxpayer dollars to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to American towns to be resettled.



Indefensible. pic.twitter.com/ofTnhSPnY8 — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 23, 2024

Passive negligence, just looking the other way is one thing.

That’s simple nullification. Bad enough.

Then it escalated to the Border Patrol actually helping illegals cut razor wire to get in.

That was horrifying. But still not as bad as it could get. Oh no, oops. Look! There’s that slippery slope again.

Just when you think it can’t get worse, the Biden administration went to the Supreme Court to argue that illegals should be allowed to cut that razor wire.

I suppose we should be grateful they even asked permission, not that SCOTUS means much to this crew. See: vote-buying, tuition reimbursements, et al.

But back to the border:

Don’t speed by all of their, shall we say, fellow travelers who take billions of our tax dollars via NGOs, non-profits, etc. which facilitate foot/bus/other illegal travel — by the millions — across our border.

All of this — all of it — is bad enough that our witless, spineless, utterly corrupt Republican Party has let this go on, cowards that they are for so long. But we’re waaaaay past simple nullification at this point.

Now they are actively, even lustily breaking the law via votes in the Senate.

We are now witness to Senate Democrats actively, affirmatively paying for airline tickets to get illegals on American soil.

How, how is that even remotely defensible?

These hideous, obtuse, evil Democrats love to drape themselves in the Constitution when it suits them, particularly when they are subverting, twisting, stretching it to abuse their political enemies, but they do, in fact, have an oath.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

What part of this is unclear? Any of it?

Oh, how I wish we had a functioning media in this country. That’s a big reason why these vile, despicable cretins get away with this.

Every single one of them should be condemned in the most scorching terms and then, come November, put on one of the the return flights back to Haiti or Venezuela, where they can live among the people they represent, because clearly, it ain’t us.

