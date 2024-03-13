The interminable introductions to a typical movie often contain content warnings. For example, “viewer discretion is advised” if the movie contains material that may trigger adverse reactions. Warnings may alert viewers to sex scenes, nudity, violence, suicidal themes, and coarse language. However, there are few warnings about DIE/woke content or LGBT depictions, even though they may be warranted for depraved scripts.

A DIE content warning option seems appropriate, since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has implemented strict representation and inclusion standards for Oscar eligibility. They are so intrusive that films must complete a confidential form with the ominous title “Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry form (RAISE).” Even producers immersed in libertine Hollywood culture see privacy issues with RAISE — for example, “How are we going to know who’s gay when it’s illegal to ask?”

The Academy’s representation and inclusion mandate potentially quells free expression and creativity; for the sake of identity-based diversity, standards may actually be lowered, not RAISE-d. Nevertheless, the content police should include a warning, where applicable, like “viewer discretion is advised due to DIE content that may sabotage a realistic plot.”

For example, about 18 percent of justices across all state high courts are black, Latino, Asian-American, Native American, or multiracial. However, in recent movies and TV shows, a preponderance of actors portraying justices are in those groups. It is likely, therefore, that the cast, and plot, presents an incredible fairy tale rather than mirroring society. Maybe that flies in woke Disney, but we shouldn’t wantonly revise a story based on actual events.

Similarly, a doctor on modern TV or in a recent movie is invariably portrayed by a minority. Again, there is dissonance between reality and Hollywood concoctions.

We should be warned.

Black females, for instance, constitute about 5.4% of the physician workforce in real life, but they constitute a much higher rate of physicians in Hollywood’s land of make-believe. Such unrealistic casting undermines plot credibility; it deserves a “this movie is RAISE-certified” alert.

It may be altruistic to help minorities RAISE themselves up, presuming they need a big-screen role model for that. But in the long run, RAISE-ing their representation in professional roles in movies may perpetuate the soft bigotry of low expectations.

They should be warned.

Then there’s LGBTQ+...or whatever. Occasionally, I happen upon what seems like a decent movie. Then, abruptly and absurdly, there’s a scene sullied by lascivious LGBT behavior. A scene not necessary to the plot development. A scene that gratuitously trespasses into our consciousness.

Many Americans are resistant to normalizing what they perceive as lewd activities. Indeed, LGBT people represent only about 7% of the population. (Admittedly, that’s increasing amongst the Gen Z cohort.)

The rest of us should be warned.

An extra few seconds of “disturbing content follows” warnings at the beginning of a movie is preferable to being rudely confronted by perverse representations, especially after settling down with popcorn and whatnot. It’s too late by then — the upsetting conduct cannot be unseen.

The effete cultural elites should be sensitive to protecting viewer safe zones and amenable to expanding their “viewer discretion is advised” disclaimers. Here’s an example: “This movie complies with the RAISE rating. It promotes DIE imperatives and contains scenes that may offend wholesome, America-loving patriots.” Another: “This LBGT-friendly movie may spark uncomfortable sensations.”

If that verbiage, or something similar, is too cluttered, then at least put “RAISE-certified” and “LGBT-friendly” alongside the violence, language, and other warnings. That would be convenient for more spontaneous viewers to filter options, ad hoc, on their television’s streaming or cable movie guides. (Netflix partially warns for LGBT content, but it’s sketchy when that behavior is not central to the plot.)

If one is more fastidious in planning one’s viewing pleasure, please be aware that there’s a fine website called Worth It or Woke, which offers more conservative-oriented movie critiques. Among other noble efforts to counter woke bias, it helps visitors determine if — and why — viewer discretion is advised.

It’s better to be warned than shocked.

Image: LIDayo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.