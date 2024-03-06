USAGM senior official suspended for calling white people 'snow roaches'

In the Biden administration, anything goes.

So look who's out there representing the actual voice of the United States before international audiences in the agency known as U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees outlets like the Voice of America:

'Snow Roaches'



James 'J.R.' Reeves is the Chief Information Officer and IT Director for USAGM, the federal agency responsible for global media coverage. He has many posts online referring to white Americans as "snow roaches" and racists, as well as celebrating the idea that… pic.twitter.com/bGH3IAeg0l — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) March 1, 2024

'Snow roaches'? I learn something new every day.

This is James (J.R.) Reeves



Reeves is Chief Information Officer and IT Director for USAGM, the federal agency responsible for global media coverage



He refers to Whites as "snow roaches" and celebrates the fact that the "roaches" will become a minority in the United States… pic.twitter.com/VburFKWqaB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 1, 2024

And if whites are 'snow roaches' in this hater's humanity-loving universe, what is he? A rain roach? A tornado roach? A mudslide roach? This could go on all day.

The bottom line here is that this is a freak who hates more than half the country and whose positioning near the top of the leadership of the U.S.'s flagship international communications operation, its voice and public relations arm, is very much an insult in itself to the country. and an international embarrassment.

Imagine seeing the same kind of scandal in China if a Uyghur official representing China were to make such remarks about the country's Han Chinese? If it happened, that guy would be in the laogai. Rest assured, the Chicoms are laughing up their sleeves at this kind of loathing from a top official of the nation and people he represents, including the taxpayers who pay his salary.

According to National Review, the public outcry did get him suspended, though:

The federal agency that oversees Voice of America and other U.S.-funded international media outlets suspended a member of its executive team following allegations that he referred to white people as “snow roaches” in several social-media posts. The U.S. Agency for Global Media told National Review that the executive had been placed on paid administrative leave today, pursuant to federal law. It did not specify the legal requirements with which it was complying. The claims against the official in question, USAGM chief information officer and IT director James Reeves, one of the agency’s top officials, initially surfaced on a right-wing page on X called “End Wokeness.” It posted screenshots from a social-media account whose owner repeatedly used the phrase “snow roaches” in its posts: “Last I checked it’s the snow roaches that are mad about immigrants,” this person had written in February.

...which means, he'll be back, and the statement didn't say whether it was a paid or unpaid suspension.

According to openpayrolls.com, he makes a pretty penny indeed from that position:

United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) records show James L Reeves held one job from 2019 to 2022. One of the most recent records in 2022 lists a job of Information Technology Management and a pay of $183,456. This is 102.7 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 164.5 percent higher than the national average for government employees.

But with that temperament, does it sound like he could get hired anywhere? Who the heck hired this rabid hater who couldn't stop fighting with some stranger on Twitter, and kept on and on with his hate-speech, quite possibly on company time? Is that all he does all day? Because if he has time for that kind of nonsense, spewing hate for huge parts of the country, maybe he belongs somewhere else.

This freak is just the latest in a series of questional characters burrowing their way into the government and then spewing out their contempt for the taxpayers and citizens. We had Sam Brinton regulating nuclear waste at the Department of Energy. We still have Amy McFadden over at the CIA. The list is enormous and plenty of these people never get ousted for moral turpitude or zero professionalism as they should be.

The USAGM is a troubled agency that was plagued with Obama-era holdouts who refused to leave office during President Trump's term. Now we find out just what they're like as they spew racism on Twitter. Can someone get us a professional over there or is that the way Joe Biden likes things?

Image: Screen shot from Twitter