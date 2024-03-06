MSNBC talking heads mock Virginia's voters for their concerns about illegal immigration and beclown themselves

Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki are back in business -- telling lies and removing all doubt that they're ignorant boobs.

Analyzing the midterms in Virginia on a five-leftist panel, Jen Psaki got the ball rolling with this out-of-touch statement:

PSAKI: I mean, if you look at some of these exit polls, and I live in Virginia, immigration (tittering and giggling heard in the background from the panel) was the number one issue ... I mean, these could change, in Virginia...

Maddow then butted in to let Psaki know what all the giggling was about:

MADDOW: Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia ... very contested area, build the wall! (explosions of guffaws, cackles, and giggles cascade through the broadcast, Psaki giggling loudest of all.)

It can be viewed from this tweet with this MSNBC news video clip:

Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and Rachel Maddow are laughing on MSNBC at the fact that voters in Virginia care about immigration:



Maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia.”

pic.twitter.com/MDyjJuUkzn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 6, 2024

What an insult.

First off, why the hell did this hag bring up West Virginia. The state of Virginia shares borders with Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky. They singled out West Virginia, though, based on its white hillbilly reputation, despite facts, rendering the beautiful state that John Denver and Joni Mitchell once sang about a leftist punchline for all that is outre, not-our-kind-dear, deplorables-deploring claptrap. In other words, 'we swampers of Virginia are not like them and wouldn't dream of letting them in our breathing space.' The elitist snobbery of the remark was obvious, managing to insult two states instead of just one.

Because the other insult was directed at the people of Virginia, who voted the way they did because their state like most others, has also become a "border state."

Illegal aliens are flooding the state, owing to Joe Biden's open borders policy, which has spread illegals and their crime throughout the country.

Virginia itself had this headline, seen in the New York Post just last week:

Venezuelan migrant who entered US illegally charged with raping teen girl in Virginia

O.K., so we know these hags don't read the New York Post.

Earlier this year, the voters got to remember these charmers -- in a report in the Washington Post:

MS-13 terrorized Northern Virginia by killing at random, witnesses say In the first of two trials, prosecutors and former gang members say MS-13 murdered four people in Prince William County to enhance its violent reputation

Sound like a place where you might like to live? Maybe you'd change your voting patterns.

But that's impossible for the MSNBC crew to fathom.

Fact is, migrants and migrant crime have exploded throughout Virginia making Joe's open border not just a Texas problem but a national one. Voters are taking notice and voting out those who bring these criminals and welfare chiselers in, blowing out state budgets and creating problems across the state, including even the tony Virginia suburbs.

It's like these idiots, who comment on the news, don't read the news. They read election results and marvel at results they don't expect, dismissing them as the doing of stupid, ignorant voters.

But they're the stupid ones, not even knowing what's going on in at least one of them's state. They're out of touch. They're out of tune. They don't even try to find out. And they're out there interpreting the news for all the lefties out there who get their talking points from people who don't know what is going on.

Psaki and Maddow didn't succeed in their quest to make Virginia's voters look stupid. They made themselves look stupid. Now they are condemned to a life of surprises. Let's hope November is really surprising for them.

Keep deluding yourselves, morons.

Screen shot from Twitter video.