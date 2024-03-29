Two presidents, one city, and one big difference

Whatever is said about Donald Trump, it was obvious from both his words and actions that he loves America and wanted to do his best for the country. It is a quality far too few politicians -- both Democrat and Republican -- show these days.

And now with the 2024 Presidential Election lining up as a replay of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Trump, look at what the candidates are doing: Both of them were in New York City on Mar. 28, but for two different reasons.

Biden went to raise money, and he expected to raise a lot of it. The fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall was expected to raise $25 million. It was also expected to be attended by a lot of rich leftists, such as Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Lea Michele, and late-night host Stephen Colbert.

While it may achieve its goal, consider the optics of the event. First off, coming to a fundraiser to support the current president’s re-election isapparently not enough. Nor is the “all-star” entertainment. The event had to include two former Democrat presidents who are far more popular than Biden: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. If someone wants their picture with one or all of the presidents, they, of course, have to pay $100,000, and an after-party run by First Lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice will cost even more.

The other problem with the event is where it is located. New York City is suffering under high crime rates and a flood of illegal immigrants, so much so that the Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has complained about the Biden Administration’s border policies. It is not the place to show off how well Biden’s policies have been helping Americans, but then, no major American city would show the effect of Democrat policies in a positive way.

Meanwhile, Trump is visiting the city to honor a fallen police officer. He will attend the wake of New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller. Diller was shot and killed while approaching an illegally parked car.

The suspected killer has been arrested 21 previous times, the New York Post reported, and Diller leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old son.

While Biden spoke with Eric Adams to express condolences about Diller’s death, he did not bother to speak with the slain officer’s family.

Trump, on the other hand, was apparently invited to attend. Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death.”

To paraphrase another former president, John F. Kennedy, Biden asks what the country can do for him while Trump asks what he can do for the country. The latter is a leader. The former is a leech.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: Graeme Maclean