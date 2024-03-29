Amidst the NY’s (violent) squatter crisis, homeowners receive some very unhelpful advice from the local media

What’s happening in New York regarding the flurry of high-profile squatting cases to garner national news—a homeowner was just beaten to death by alleged squatters and stuffed in a duffel bag—should come as no surprise, and neither should this “advice” from mainstream media (read: peddlers of Democrat propaganda and agenda) on how to handle the problem:

New Yorkers encouraged to thwart potential squatters with flimsy ‘No Trespassing’ signs New Yorkers’ best defense against squatters? A flimsy plastic sign that costs a few bucks. Local news anchors encouraged homeowners to get themselves a ‘No Trespassing’ sign to thwart potential squatters from moving in uninvited and taking control of their houses. ‘This was $3.47 at Home Depot. It is a ‘No Trespassing’ sign,’ ABC 7 Eyewitness News Nina Pineda said during a Thursday broadcast. ‘You can put this up on your front door, on your property line, somewhere you can see it from the street.’

Now why didn’t I think of that? Oh that’s right, because I’m not a clueless Democrat given over to ridiculous fantasies of how the world works, permitted to wander around loose in society not really suffering the consequences (yet) of my own stupid ideas because I’m riding on the fumes of a post-Christian society established by traditional men who fought and died to make this nation one of Western ideals.

According to these “journalists,” preserving property rights is apparently as easy as posting a “No Trespassing” sign—well then somebody call up President Trump and tell him to get to Home Depot stat, buy a bunch of signs, and slap them up around his New York properties on which Letitia “Peekaboo” James has her envious little eye.

If you’ve ever read John Locke’s 17th century Second Treatise of Government, you’d find a number of political philosophies that served as the foundation for our American system as established by our forefathers. See one such instance excerpted below, from Locke’s writings:

Man being born … with a title to … an uncontrouled [sic] enjoyment of all the rights and privileges of the law of nature … hath by nature a power, not only to preserve his property, that is, his life, liberty and estate, [emphasis added] against the injuries and attempts of other men….

In other words, humans, being distinctly set apart from the rest of the living world (creation), possess inherent “rights” and “privileges” summed up by the right to preserve their own property, which as Locke defines it, is a person’s “life, liberty and estate” against the trespasses of other human beings (“estate” means tangible property like farms, homes, or possessions). One could easily identify how greatly this phrase and philosophy impacted and guided the foundation of America—this language is nearly identical to what’s in the Declaration of Independence.

It goes without saying though, these values and principles are foreign and antithetical to what Democrat legislators, politicians, and officials now believe; their personal philosophies emanate from a separate text, one written more than a century later:

The Communist revolution is the most radical rupture with traditional property relations; no wonder that its development involved the most radical rupture with traditional ideas. … Of course, in the beginning, this [revolution] cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of property [emphasis added]….

Again, in far-left communist New York, a world where squatters have more rights over property that doesn’t belong to them than the legitimate homeowner, is to be expected—these government officials are simply building a society upon the “virtues” in which they believe. They’ve made it clear: we the people are the enemy, and they’re coming for our lives, our liberty, and our estates.

If these “No Trespassing” signs really are the solution, perhaps we place them all along our borders, both north and south? Maybe, slap a few more signs up, like “No Breaking and Entering” or “No Border Crossing”?

To expand on that, maybe a “No Showering With Your Daughter” around the Biden residence bathrooms? “No Raping” signs at the Clinton household and offices? “No Stealing” throughout the halls and chambers of Congress? (For that matter, “No Recorded Sodomy” too.)

Any other ideas?

