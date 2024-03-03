Years ago, we came to the U.S. and got acquainted with a TV and radio commercial that went like this: “Things Go Better with Coke”! I guess that it was effective comparison because I always had that soft drink.

Do you get the feeling that a lot of voters are saying something like “things go better with Trump”? It sure feels that way when voters compare, as Shane Goldmacher reports:

President Biden is struggling to overcome doubts about his leadership inside his own party and broad dissatisfaction over the nation’s direction, leaving him trailing behind Donald J. Trump just as their general-election contest is about to begin, a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College has found. With eight months left until the November election, Mr. Biden’s 43 percent support lags behind Mr. Trump’s 48 percent in the national survey of registered voters.

They like Trump better. It’s an easy conclusion because their lives were better, from the price of gasoline to the cost of food to paying rent and now car insurance to make things worse. And let’s not forget the chaos on the border and all of those fires around the world.

As the article points out, the Democrat coalition, including female, black, and Latino voters, is not coming together. Furthermore, the “historical edge Democrats have held with working-class voters of color who did not attend college continues to erode.”

To paraphrase Belushi, Biden is not putting the band back together.

In 2024, voters will cast a very unique vote. They will vote for two men with a presidential record, the former and the incumbent. They will compare the two and see who made their lives better or safer. So far, voters are saying that things go better with Trump.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.