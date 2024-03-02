Uncle Sugar: Joe Biden begins food drop aid on Gaza. What could go wrong?

In response to rage from his left flank and that unhappy Michigan primary outcome for him, Joe Biden has begun doing what he does best: Shoveling the goodies.

According to the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday began airdrops of emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza. President Joe Biden, who announced the operation on Friday, said the U.S. was looking into additional ways to help Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled territory as the Israel-Hamas war goes on. A look at what to know: WHEN DID THE AIRDROPS START? Three C-130 cargo planes from Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday. The bundles were dropped in southwest Gaza, on the beach along the territory’s Mediterranean coast, one U.S. official said. The airdrop was coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which has been airdropping food and took part in Saturday’s mission.

Why this should be the U.S.'s problem is impossible to say, but with CIA officials advising him such as this one, Amy McFadden, it's probably based on their eggings.

It's also very likely to be counter-productive, something that will be grabbed first by the men with the guns, meals-ready-to-eat are mighty convenient for combatants, and then used to feed Hamas in its tunnels, extending the war and the civilian casualty count. That's what they've done in the past with all the aid they've been shoveled from the West. We hear no promises from Hamas that they will refrain from doing that this time.

Someone at AP actually thought to ask the Pentagon how they'll keep those airdrops out of the hands of terrorists, and got this response (emphasis added):

Asked how the U.S. would keep the supplies from falling into Hamas’ hands, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. would learn over the course of the aerial operation. “There’s few military operations that are more complicated than humanitarian assistance airdrops,” he said. Kirby said Pentagon planners will identify drop locations aiming to balance getting the aid closest to where it’s needed without putting those on the ground in harm’s way from the drops themselves. “The biggest risk is making sure nobody gets hurt on the ground,” Kirby said. He said the U.S. is also working through how the airdropped aid will be collected and distributed once it’s on the ground.

So they're winging it, dropping the aid first and then figuring out how to keep it out of the greedy clutches of Hamas, which continues to hold a number of American hostages. Free food for terrorists, see, just like the illegals get back home.

The U.S. knows that Hamas will steal the aid because it's shoveled out billions to Hamas through the United Nations aid agency UNRWA, whose operatives ran around with U.N. passes as its well-paid employees, and then on October 7 did a little rape, hostage-taking, torture, and murder on the side. Hamas's leaders live like billionaires in Qatar or wherever else they may be now, fattened by all that aid, too. But as for ordinary Gazans, they're kept lean and hungry and blaming Israel for their misery brought on by their own voting choices as a matter of policy. That's the way Hamas likes it.

Hamas doesn't care if its own people get fed or not, only that they have what they need to keep fighting, so too bad about the locals. They take what they want and don't care about the people they purported represent. As pictures of surrendered Hamas fighters showed earlier, they don't miss meals.

As for the civilians, keeping them hungry serves as convenient propaganda for these terrorists, whipping up pity and blame to Israel. If they're not useful as Hamas's human shields, they're hollow-eyed children with their hands out.

Now Hamas has the airdrops it wants, free of charge from Uncle Sugar, and nobody's asking them to pay for it out of their own past aid funding. They should be forced to pay for it, through banking expropriations and other sanctions before any such U.S. airdrops happen. Anyone getting the aid should be required to declare Israel's right to exist and apologize for Hamas's atrocities as well as any dancing they might have done in the wake of the October 7 attack, as well as fork over the names of those holding hostages and where they are being held.

But of course that's a pipe dream. Biden just does the airdrop to please the Hamas wing of the Democrat party and win the votes he's losing from those leftists who won't vote for him.

The rest of us will get to see the cost of this expensive aid drop, the corruption that follows, the ingratitude of the Palestinians which is inevitable, and ever-fatter Hamas fighters emerging from those tunnels, gorged on U.S. aid that should have gone to civilians.

