The towering, mind-boggling, arrogance of Mexico

As if it were protecting cartel profits, Mexico reaffirmed a sovereign 'right' to send as many illegals as it liked across our U.S. border, but upbraided the state of Texas for asserting a counter-right in a law to send them back the same way they came.

What's more, it asserted a right for Mexican nationals to stay in the U.S. whether U.S. or Texas laws permitted it or not.

Which is why we read this astonishingly arrogant, over-the-top, statement from the Mexican government, led by socialist President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador, in response to the Supreme Court's decision to allow a Texas law, known as SB4, to arrest and deport illegal border crossers be in effect, at least until it went through its appeals process, which as it happened, was shut down by an appeals court late Tuesday night.

According to ABC News:

The SB4 law would authorize local and state law enforcement to arrest migrants they suspect crossed into the state illegally. It would also give judges the power to order migrants to be transported to a port of entry and returned to Mexico regardless of their country of origin.

According to the Associated Press:

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary said in a sharply worded statement that it would refuse to take anyone back who is ordered to leave the country under the state law and that it “categorically rejects” any state or local government enforcement of immigration laws.

Which shows some colossal chutzpah, actually.

Texas could send them back, or it could jail them, actually, and Mexico would have nothing to say about the matter since it's none of their business. They seem to think that Mexican nationals should be free to come here without permits, breaking our immigration law, and heaven help a U.S. national who would try the same thing, let alone an illegal border crosser from some place like the People's Republic of Congo.

As for sending those and other non-Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. back to their point of illegal entry from Mexico, well, who admitted them into Mexico in the first place? How is it all right if Mexico accepts planeloads of illegals from more than a hundred countries into its airports from China or Nicaragua or Turkey into its sovereign territory, or even through its own unguarded Southern border with Guatemala, but won't accept the very same illegals it took in earlier if Texas is the one sending them?

Do they become different people? Is touching American soil an identity changer, rendering one immediately unwelcome on Mexican soil? They were welcomed earlier, but spend two minutes in Texas and all of a sudden, they become unwelcome. The Texas law also provides for an incentive to illegal border crossers to cross back into Mexico voluntarily if they wish. Is Mexico declaring the U.S. a roach motel of sorts, where people get in but can't get out?

If Mexico can send them in, they can take them back, that's just simple fairness. It's already been well documented by investigative reporters such as Todd Bensmann that the Mexican government is helping speed the migrants into the U.S. a some kind of effort to destroy it through migrant warfare. Mexico has cut some kind of secret deal with Joe Biden to slow the migrant flow until elections are over, according to Bensmann, but if such a deal was cut, it would hardly be Texas's business, which is focused on enforcing actual U.S. law.

Bottom line here is that Mexico doesn't have a special sovereign right to lob "migrant bombs" into the U.S., or as Mexico's ally, Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega calls it, "migrant warfare," while declaring that the U.S. or just Texas alone has no right to do the same.

Adding to the chutzpah, Mexico also claims to 'protect the rights of its nationals ' illegally present in the U.S., effectively claiming that they have a right to stay, never mind what U.S. law says.

“Mexico reiterates the legitimate right to protect the rights of its nationals in the United States and to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory,” the government said.

Which is an astonishing amount of chutzpah for a nation with a large number of its nationals who no longer want to live in it.

It's got all kinds of ideas about how it wants the U.S. to enforce its immigration laws.

According to the New York Times in a piece published a few weeks ago, here are Mexico's instructions for us:

Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico said his administration was proposing that the Biden administration give legal status to at least five million undocumented Mexicans living and working in the United States. He has also called on the United States to suspend sanctions against Venezuela and lift the blockade against Cuba, saying that such measures would reduce migration flows from those countries. And he has called proposals to build walls or close the border as “electoral propaganda.”

Sovereign interference? You decide.

None of this would be happening were President Trump in the Oval Office instead of Joe Biden.

Trump understood that the way to handle AMLO is to go full gangster-language on him, because AMLO essentially is a gangster or mafioso, as I described here and here.

When Trump was president, he threatened to shut the whole border if AMLO didn't stop shipping illegals, which certainly got the results he wanted from AMLO.

AMLO respects that kind of clear-headed leader.

And just a few days ago, Trump laid down the law for AMLO on the matter of imported car shenanigans with China, using fully godfather language there, too, this time directed at China in its connivings with Mexico.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump said:

“Let me tell you something China. If you’re listening President Xi, and you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal,” Trump exclaimed before grousing about China building auto plants in Mexico.

Trump understands how to handle China, and Mexico very well, in the kind of language they understand, friendly but firm, and gets the results that the U.S. requires, while actually, treating Mexico as an equal.

According to the Detroit News, Trump laid it out even more clearly in the same speech:

“You screw us and we’ll screw you,” he said. “It’s very simple, very fair.”

AMLO responds well to such clarity, and during Trump's presidency, the two became the best of friends.

Not so with weak Joe Biden and the desperate effort of states to do the job he won't do, which is protecting the border.

This is the sorry state of affairs we have right now, where Mexico can get away with the most amazingly arrogant of statements, telling the U.S. how it is to run its country, and asserting special rights for itself that it doesn't extend to the U.S.

To heck with that.

Texas, if it does get the clearance to finally enforce its own passed laws from the Supreme Court, which may finally rule on it again, will do what it needs to do as a sovereign state and short of war, there won't be a thing Mexico can do about it. If Mexico doesn't want Texas sending its nationals and other foreign nationals back into its country, it's going to need to build a border wall.

Get going, Mexico. Build that wall, if this is more than just arrogant posturing.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License