The lunatic is in Biden’s head

Often, former President Trump triumphantly ascends stairs to the stage at various rallies to the patriotic tune “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood.

It certainly fits as he unapologetically stands on stage clasping hands, waving, even humming that he’s “Proud to Be an American.” Even through the TV, it is a wondrous, captivating, spirit-rousing experience.

As for music acknowledging Biden’s presence: “Hail to the Chief” seems bombastic as the village idiot from Wilmington singlehandedly lowers the room’s average IQ upon entry.

The song “A Passage To Nowhere” better reflects Biden’s deranged aura, anemic though it be. However, that may be a bit forlorn, even for the pallid Grim Reaper-in-Chief who hates over half of America so much that he’s reputed to be planning to deliver a slanderous SOTU speech. Leave it to Biden to besmirch the SOTU tradition even worse than prissy and petulant Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech in 2020.

To truly capture Biden’s absurdism in the universal language, nothing comes close to Pink Floyd’s iconic tune “Brain Damage.”

When Trump prevails in the presidential election, and the feckless idiot Biden is transported from the White House to the Mad House, these haunting lyrics will certainly resonate.

With Trump bringing decency back to the White House, Biden will wither on the “Dark Side of the Moon.” Then, demented Dems may find they “can’t always get what [they] want” (Rolling Stones).

But for America, the next lines in the famous Rolling Stones song will reverberate: “But if you try sometimes, well, you might find you get what you need.”

Ah, yeah! America needs Trump.

Dark Biden needs the asylum, for the lunatic is in his head.

Image: Gage Skidmore