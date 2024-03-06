West Coast Super Tuesday: Steve Garvey and Adam Schiff to face-off in November

Julia Mueller at The Hill reports that after Super Tuesday, two “men” secured a general election spot—but that’s debatable because one of those individuals is Adam Schiff—which means California will be without a female senator for the first time in thirty years.

The Golden State has a unique way of conducting its political business: in 2011, the “Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act” took effect and changed a number of primary races from partisan competitions to “voter-nominated” ones. Instead of traditional primaries between party candidates, the new law meant that the “top two” contestants would advance to the general, regardless of political affiliation; the change only applied to certain offices, one of which is the federal senate office.

And yesterday, the results of Super Tuesday revealed that Republican Steve Garvey and Democrat Adam Schiff will appear on California’s general election ballot, and at this moment, according to CBS News, Garvey actually leads Schiff. With roughly 54% of the vote in, Garvey has 34.6% and Schiff has 30.8%, with the remaining going to the losing candidates—as my colleague Monica Showalter highlighted in a previous essay, a pre-election poll showed Garvey besting Schiff for the top spot, so this isn’t totally unforeseen.

What I find telling though is that Garvey beat out two established Democrat politicians for one of the top spots. Katie Porker—oops, I mean Porter, and Barbara Lee are both currently House Members; Porter is a relative newbie who was elected in 2019, while Lee has been a fixture of Washington D.C. for almost twenty-six years. You might know Porter’s name as she recently came under fire for her comments in the wake of Laken Riley’s murder:

Regarding Porter and Lee’s rejection at the ballot, even more telling are their politics—they’re not moderates, but rather are very far left. (In a story that definitely wasn’t satire, Lee recently argued that the federal minimum wage ought to be raised to $50 an hour—yes, seriously—because as we know, Marxists have no clue how wealth is produced.)

I find these gals’ rejection particularly relevant because Schiff ran campaign ads lambasting Garvey as being “too conservative” for California… but it looks like a sizable portion of Californians find Democrats “too left.” To add to this, President Trump just walloped non-conservative Nikki Haley in California, making a clean sweep of the 169 delegates up for grabs.

Let’s just hope this momentum continues through the end of the year, because if so, not only would it break a 30-year female senator streak, but a 30-year Democrat streak too—California hasn’t sent a Republican senator to Washington since 1988, four years before Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer first took office during the “Year of the Woman.”

