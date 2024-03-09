The great Hamas airdrop

America has a long history of aiding allies by a variety of means. Perhaps the most famous is the Berlin Airlift. In June of 1948 the Soviets blocked West Berlin as prelude to seizing it. America delivered, by air, about 5000 tons of cargo a day, eventually delivering 2.3 million tons over more than a year. It was an unprecedented feat of logistics, military power and national resolve.

Our military also resupplies troops via airdrops. However, that method of replenishment has limitations. It’s not a precise method, it requires no one else get the supplies, and the amount of supplies delivered is limited. Our mummified Commander In Chief, however, recognizes no such limitations:

Graphic: Berlin Airlift, Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

The U.S. will airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza in the coming days, amid tense negotiations for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden announced Friday. The mission is designed to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza as Palestinians struggle to get food, water, medicine and other aid during the Israel-Hamas war in the enclave. Biden, who made the announcement alongside Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, complained that Israel didn’t allow enough aid to enter Gaza.

Graphic: X screenshot

PM Meloni was at first surprised, then struggled to keep from laughing.

“The truth is, aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere nearly enough now. It’s nowhere nearly enough. Innocent lives are on the line and children’s lives are on the line,” he said. “We should be getting hundreds of trucks in, not just several.” Speaking of the airdrops, Biden added, “we’re going to pull out every stop we can.” The president also occasionally said “Ukraine” when he meant to say “Gaza” regarding the location of the airdrops. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Friday that humanitarian airdrops are dangerous missions, not only for the aircraft and crew, but also for the people receiving aid. “There’s few military operations that are more complicated than humanitarian assistance airdrops. This is a tough military mission,” the retired rear admiral said. “This will be part of a sustained effort, and with each one, we’ll learn and we’ll get better at them.”

They’re particularly dangerous because cargo planes have to fly low and slow, and are easy pickings for terrorists armed with MANPADS—man portable air defense missiles. Fly high enough to be safe and the “aid” would be destroyed or end up in the ocean. One would hope the Joint Chiefs of Staff would be explaining that sort of thing to Mr. Biden, but these days, one can’t count on that.

The president this week expressed hope that a temporary pause in the fighting could start as early as Monday. Those comments came on the eve of the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, home to a significant Muslim population that sent Biden a message when more than 100,000 people — roughly 13 percent of the primary electorate — voted uncommitted. Biden, whose initial support for Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular upset Arab Americans, has made a point more recently of speaking more forcefully and frequently about the carnage in Gaza. He called Israel’s response “over the top” on Feb. 8 and sent senior officials to meet with Arab community leaders in Michigan last month, but this week’s primary results show that the continued fighting in Gaza still presents a political liability for the president.

And there it is: this is more about encouraging Muslims in Michigan and Minnesota to airdrop votes for Biden in November than it is about Gazans. Getting relief convoys into Gaza is difficult, largely because Egypt doesn’t want any Palestinians on their soil. They know them too well. Even so, Israel is allowing convoys, but they’re virtually all seized by Hamas, who don’t give a damn about Gazans, use them as human shields and kill them at will.

So we’re now going to put our airmen at deadly risk to drop an entirely insufficient number of expired military Meals Ready To Eat (MRE) to Hamas. Pretty much any military member who has had to live on MREs might consider that an act of war, but as with every other attempt to aid Hamas—the citizens of Gaza overwhelmingly support Hamas, participated in the 10-7 massacre, and even now hold hostages—these supplies won’t go to anyone but terrorists.

That’s a problem. The Mummified Meat Puppet Administration is only lengthening and worsening the war, and causing more casualties, particularly among Israelis, who do more than any military in history to protect civilians. Biden is threatening to cut off aid to Israel, even as he ramps it up to Hamas. He’s supplying both sides of the conflict, supplying Islamist enemies who would delight in murdering Americans—they’re still holding American hostages and refuse to confirm if they're dead or alive—at every opportunity.

But at least Mr. Biden’s handlers are consistent. When Islamists refuse a “two state solution” and swear to murder every Jew, they refuse to believe them. When experience teaches they’ll seize all aid meant for their “people,” the MMPA is determined to send more them ever more.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.