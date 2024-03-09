John Kerry says folks would feel better about Russia’s war On Ukraine if it was a better climate steward

Increasingly, I find myself doubting what I thought I heard or read, particularly when it comes to the Biden administration and its sycophants. My jaw drops, and I find myself saying—often out loud—“Wait…what?!”

This just happened again when, during a recent presser, “U.S. Special Envoy on Climate” John Kerry stated:

I believe that Russia has the ability to be able to make enormous changes if it really wanted to. I mean, if Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally and invade another country, they ought to be able to find the effort to be responsible in the climate issue. And, uh, unfortunately, uh, because of the actions that Russia took in an unprovoked illegal war against another nation, we have not been engaged in discussions with Russia, sadly. I say sadly because it’s a loss for the world not to be able to have Russia acting constructively on this issue. But we need every country, including Russia. Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now. And maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about, uh, what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time.

Wait…what?!

If Russia did more to reduce greenhouse gases, people might feel better about its war with Ukraine? Alrighty then.

It sucks that Russia attacked Ukraine again, but, you know, if it was working harder to reduce climate change it would be O.K., I guess.

What about the greenhouse — and other -- gases released in the war? Or the potential for a nuclear holocaust? Maybe if Russia committed to using low-emission missiles and recyclable ammo?

Speaking of the Holocaust, if Hitler would have been more concerned about the climate, maybe folks would’ve felt better about the Holocaust … and his attacks on various nations! Same for Japan and its surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, right?

Kerry recently announced he is stepping down as climate czar, praise the Lord, but it is a travesty that Lurch has been in government as long as he has.

Someone will have big (clown) shoes to fill.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via YouTube