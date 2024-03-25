The Biden administration goes to war against Israel

Godwin’s Law says that “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches 1.” But when it comes to Hamas, its similarities with Nazis are unavoidable. Like the Nazis, Hamas is quite literally violently antisemitic, anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-homosexual, sadistic, and genocidal. Yet these are the people with whom the Biden administration is siding because that’s what his hardcore base supports, especially in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Jews have continuously occupied the same land in the Middle East for 4,000 years. Between the time that the Roman conquest defeated the Kingdom of Judah in 70 A.D. and the founding of the renewed Nation of Israel in 1948, there was no nation on that land. Instead, over the centuries, it was a colony of Rome, the Umayyads, the Abassids, the Crusaders, the Ayyubids, the Mamluks, the Ottomans, and the British. But the Jews were always there.

The land was marginally inhabitable. Where it wasn’t arid, making crops impossible, it was swampy, complete with malaria, yellow fever, and other nasty health problems. For most of this time, aside from the Jewish rump, the land supported small bands of Christians, Druze, and Bedouins. Beginning in the 1830s, it began to see a trickle of refugees from the Arab and Muslim world: Algerians escaping the French conquest (most of whom went to Jordan), Circassians whom the Ottomans resettled in their hinterlands, and Senussi Muslims from Tripoli.

Image: Biden and Netanyahu. YouTube screen grab.

When European Jews embraced modern Zionism, the impoverished Arab Muslims living there rejoiced. The Jews brought medical care, education, and ideas about infrastructure, as well as blood, sweat, and modern agricultural techniques to turn that arid or swampy soil into a land of milk and honey. Both British bureaucrats and Islamic activists turned this positive relationship into one of fanatic hatred on the Arab side—a hatred that the Nazis happily exploited.

(For more information about what happened between 1880 and 1940 in what’s now modern Israel, I highly recommend Pierre Van Paassen’s The Forgotten Ally, a contemporaneous history written by a Presbyterian minister and journalist who knew most of the key players in the region.)

After World War II, America was lukewarm about Israel. It was the Soviets who supported it, both as a Cold War tactic and because Israel was established as a socialist nation. By the 1960s, things switched. The Soviet Union turned on Israel and began to cultivate radical Islam as a tool against the West,* while America and Israel began an alliance that has held together until this year.

What changed in 2024 is that Biden wants a second term in office. That means catering to his base and, as we’ve seen since October 7, his base is antisemitic. Well, anti- a lot of traditional American values. The core Democrat party has been taken over by people who hate Christians, Jews, America, law and order, women, and individual liberty. That makes them a perfect fit with Hamas and other Islamists. The only difference is in their attitude toward the homosexual spectrum but, for now, the Islamists are willing to overlook that.

Nowhere is that fanaticism more apparent than among the massed Muslims in Michigan and Wisconsin, two swing states that Biden must win. Glenn Beaton perfectly analyzes Biden’s election calculations when it comes to the Muslim populations in those two states—or, as Netanyahu calls it, Biden’s “two-state solution.”

To date, Israel has been hugely successful in its military drive to destroy a military enemy. Hamas has now taken refuge in its last stronghold at Rafah. Israel hopes to end Hamas there, just as the United States and the Russians ended WWII by utterly destroying the Nazi and Japanese militaries.

However, to placate his base, Biden is doing everything he can to save Hamas so that it can fight again. That’s why, on Sunday, Biden sent out Kamala Harris, the great military strategist who has “studied the maps,” to threaten Israel should Israel win the war against the Nazis on her border:

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that the administration had not ruled out “consequences” for Israel if it defied President Joe Biden and attacked Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Biden has warned Israel publicly not to attack Hamas in Rafah, due to the presence of large numbers of civilians there, which the terrorist group uses as human shields. Israel says that it cannot win the war without defeating the last four Hamas battalions in Rafah. Harris’s spoke to ABC News on Sunday, telling a reporter that “I have studied the maps” of southern Gaza: In a wide-ranging new interview with ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris suggested there could be “consequences” for Israel if it moves ahead with a planned invasion of Rafah in its pursuit of Hamas fighters. … [Senior congressional correspondent Rachel] Scott followed up: “Are you ruling out that there would be consequences from the United States?” “I am ruling out nothing,” Harris replied.

Harris’s “ruling out nothing” means that the Biden administration (Obama?) is determined to bring Israel to heel in this existential battle. Ukraine’s border war can deplete the American ammunition supply, but Israel must not be allowed to live.

Despite Bibi’s best efforts, the Biden administration’s pressure is taking a toll. It appears that Israel has agreed to release 700 Palestinians in exchange for 40 hostages.

I know Israel desperately wants those hostages back, but this is a terrible deal. As a reminder, Yahya Sinwar, the October 7 mastermind, was released in exchange for Gilad Shalit. The hostages should have come back as part of a Hamas surrender, not (at America’s behest) an Israeli climb down.

So remember, if you vote for anyone but Trump (and this is true whether you like Trump or not), you are voting to keep in office a man who is literally siding with the Nazis of 2024.

*Yes, there is tremendous irony in the Eastern European Islamist war against Russia. Russia should be allying with Israel in the war against Islamic imperialism instead of working to destroy Israel.