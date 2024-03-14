Shrinkflation or economic reality: who you gonna believe?

“Shrinkflation” like “Bidenomics,” is a term invented for political advantage. In this case, it’s aimed at convincing Americans crushing inflation is a good thing and not at all the fault of the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration’s (MMPA) policies. Who you gonna believe? Them or economic reality?

Since Joe Biden became president, the dollar’s purchasing power has shrunk by 18% as Americans suffered the worst inflationary ravages since the Carter era. But that plunge is trivial compared with the nation’s real affliction: Snack companies “charge you just as much for the same size bag of potato chips, only there’s a helluva lot fewer chips in it,” Biden declared Tuesday.

“Tuesday” being his shouted State Of The Disunion teleprompter slurring.

Politico reported, “The White House has been aggressively testing out the [shrinkflation] messaging on the airwaves and in internal polling ahead of Biden’s speech.” [skip] “Sesame Street” star Cookie Monster bashed food companies this week on Twitter/X: “Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller.” Biden invoked Cookie Monster’s message and seconded his rage because “his cookies are getting smaller, paying the same price.” (Let’s hope the “smaller cookies” did not involve any untoward metaphors.) The prez declared: “I was stunned when I found out that’s what actually happened.” He condemned corporations for “charging folks more and more for less and less.”

Considering Biden is now certifiably too cognitively challenged to stand trial, I’ve no doubt he was stunned by reality. In the same rant, he also attacked Snickers, which he confused with snack chips:

Graphic: X screenshot

You get charged the same amount and get 10% less Snickers in it.

Confused as he is, Biden is right about the one thing he won’t admit: he’s responsible.

His Fraudulency Joe Biden has deliberately done three things to explode inflation in America: 1) an insane amount of unjustified government spending, 2) reduced American energy production when increases in gas prices explode the costs of everything that uses energy to be produced and shipped, and 3) allowed millions upon millions of unvetted illegal border crossers to invade our country, which decreases wages and increases the cost of goods and housing. This is basic supply and demand—the more people, the more demand, the higher the costs.

The makers of snack chips and candy bars are living with rampant inflation like everyone else. It costs more to make and distribute their products. Americans also have fewer dollars to buy their products. In hard times, they can live without such things, though they may not want to. Manufacturer's choices, purposely imposed by the MMPA, are limited.

They can reduce their labor costs, which are the largest portion of the expenses of pretty much any company. They can hire illegals for less money, which will reduce their costs, but will put Americans out of work, worsening the effects of inflation and further reducing their customer base.

They can put the same amount of product in the usual packaging, but they’ll have to increase the wholesale price, which raises the retail price, which means Americans will buy a decreasing amount of the product.

Anyone who has recently taken the family out to McDonalds understands that economic reality.

Or they can reduce the amount of product in the usual packaging, and keep the price more or less the same. Unfortunately, when people notice the smaller amount of product, they’ll tend to get angry and again, buy less, but probably not as much as they would with a price increase. Get that delicate balancing act wrong, and they're out of business, which also harms the economy.

Buying smaller packaging results in the same economic doom loop.

In a perverse sense, rampant, Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) enabled and encouraged shoplifting is good for business. Our candy bar and snack chip manufacturers get more orders—until stores go out of business and there are no more orders.

At least the MMPA and their meat puppet Joe Biden, are being consistent. They throw the border wide open and pretend they have no power to close it again, and no power to deport anyone. All of the rape, sexual slavery, drug deaths, enrichment of criminal cartels, billions wasted to support illegals, the rampant crime, every horrific effect of their considered policies isn’t their fault! They shut down America’s energy independence, flood the country with regulations that dramatically raise the cost of transporting anything, spend like drunken sailors, and import ten million or so illegals who drain public treasuries and depress wages. Inflation explodes and Americans use credit cards for groceries and rent, and manufacturers, trying desperately to stay afloat, try to choose the lesser of two “shrinkflation” evils that might allow Americans to buy enough of their products to stay in business.

Who you gonna believe, America? Joe Biden, who blames everyone but himself, or your own empty bank account?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.