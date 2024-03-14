How to provoke a real insurrection

What’s the best way to provoke an insurrection, a second civil war? Try to disarm Americans.

Lawmakers should pass gun restrictions in order to prevent an “insurrection,” an academic paper argues.

This sort of totalitarian, anti-constitutional thinking has long been part of Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party doctrine. They’re hot for preventing “gun violence” and “insurrection,” unless it’s against their political enemies: Normal Americans. Then, they’re ready to use F-15s and nuclear weapons, as Fang Fang bang bang Congressman Eric Swalwell said in 2018:

Credit: Twitter screenshot

In 2021, Joe Biden said:

"If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."

And in 2022:

Graphic: X Screenshot

To be entirely accurate, he’s been threatening to nuke, strafe and bomb Americans since he took office. Academics have always been in on the act:

“This report is both an examination and a warning of the threat that armed insurrectionism poses to democracy in the United States,” the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University stated. “It also counters the false narrative that the Constitution creates rights to insurrection and the unchecked public carry of firearms, and rejects the notion that violence has any place in our nation’s politics.” The study’s executive summary notes that the country’s increase in guns is a threat not only to “public health” and “safety,” but also to “the functioning of democracy,” pointing to the “January 6th insurrection.” The violence was part of “a long line of events in which individuals have sought to use political losses to justify violence or threats of violence to disrupt our government and limit civic engagement,” according to the report.

Uh-huh. And the violence of “The Summer of Love,” and other organized political violence before and after has been perpetrated by operatives of which political party?

“These attacks on our nation and democratic institutions are preventable, but not without taking purposeful action,” the report stated. The academic paper outlines what “purposeful action” might look like. The authors put forward six policy recommendations. They included “regulat[ing] the public carry of firearms,” legislation against “paramilitary activity,” and banning guns “in locations essential to political participation.” Which if D/s/c anti-liberty/gun legislative intentions are any guide would be everywhere. The authors also want “Extreme Risk Protection Order laws, otherwise known as red-flag laws, and to “[b]reak the insurrection permission structure by openly denouncing violence.”

What, pray tell, might the “insurrection permission structure” be, and who is openly praising violence? Would it be the Normal Americans who do not want the police defunded and abolished? Who don’t want crime decriminalized? The same people who want to secure our borders and want the rule of law and the Constitution upheld? Americans alarmed at the politicization and weaponization of our federal law enforcement agencies and essential institutions? Dr. John Lott knows the answers:

Concealed handgun permit holders are “extremely law-abiding” and make up an insignificant portion of violations, John Lott told The Fix via email. The Crime Prevention Research Center president said permit holders are convicted of firearms violations at thousandths or tens of thousands of one percentage point,” across the country. He pointed to a study he conducted that was published several month ago. In particular, Lott took issue with the violence on January 6, 2021 being the basis for any gun regulation. “January 6th was not something anyone supports,” Lott told The Fix. However the evidence would seem to indicate political violence as stemming mainly from progressives he said, pointing to the 2021 Lafayette Square riot and the 2017 riots during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He also criticized the recommendation that people not be allowed to carry guns in polling places or government buildings. He shared a study, last updated in 2021 that found “23 states officially allowed people to carry guns in state capitols, and there were no problems reported,” Lott said. He shared other research he conducted that questioned the value of “red flag laws.” “If a person is a danger to themselves or others civil commitment laws are much better ways of dealing with these problems,” he told The Fix.

And he’s right. In such cases, the accused is immediately diagnosed, and if psychologists deem them dangerous they have legal means to get them the treatment they need.

Apart from potential involuntary commitment proceedings, what does any of this have to do with public health? Nothing, but D/s/cs in medicine have long tried to politicize the lawful exercise of self-defense acknowledged, not granted, by the Second Amendment. Now they’ve expanded to the weaponization of politics against the enemies of the D/s/c Party: normal Americans, or “insurrectionists” as they term them. “Trust the science,” they say. In this case, their “science” has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with ruling every aspect of the lives of law-abiding Americans.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.