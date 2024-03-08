Severed head found in apartment of Alvin Bragg's reported friend

Doesn't everyone have a friend or two who keeps a severed head in his freezer?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does, this one an ex-con who got let out of prison after serving only half of his 50-year term last year, and within that year, or possibly earlier, reportedly made friends with Bragg.

Here's the pair in a shareable picture that reportedly ran on Instagram (I don't see it now) and which is still being shared on Twitter:

Manhattan District Attorney - Alvin Bragg standing with Sheldon Johnson, who now faces murder charges after a head was found in the Bronx.



Cops found a dismembered body inside a Bronx apartment and Johnson, 48, a staffer at Queen's Defenders — is the accused killer caught on… pic.twitter.com/lND40n3RcY — LiveONE.tv (@LiveONE_TV) March 7, 2024

Which is pretty damning for Bragg's choice of associates. The guy was out of the can for only a year when someone got him an undoubtedly well-paid job at a legal firm called Queens Defenders, whose nstagram tagline reads: "Limiting the impact of a criminal record on employment, housing, education, & public benefits." Fox News reports that they were among a group of legal defenders seeking a hundreds million dollars from the city for their "services."

The suspected killer has been busy since getting out of prison last year, working as an advocate with the Queens Defenders, one of several public defenders groups that begged for hundreds of millions of dollars in increased funding last year, according to the Daily News.

In other words, this was a criminal justice "reform" organization in the Soros mode whose name of the game was to ensure no consequences for criminal behavior.

Its Instagram is loaded with "know your rights" and other mechanisms for miscreants to employ to escape justice. Its NGO-like logo is a stylized mailed fist. I don't see anything on their site about reforming character.

So it should surprise no one that Johnson doesn't seem to have changed any, despite talking a good public relations line about reforming himself in prison to podcaster Joe Rogan ... and a month later reportedly chopping a guy up in his apartment as neighbors said he pleaded for mercy, stuffing the man's head and legs in his freezer, and quite possibly doing some kind of cement shoes thing with his other body parts, according to police evidence found in reports. He's quite a guy. It's hard to think that people didn't know he hadn't changed any.

But there Alvin Bragg is, posing with him with such joy in his eyes as one of his best friends forever in the picture, making one wonder how many other savages committing barbaric acts are also in his personal circle.

It matters because Bragg spends all his time ignoring real crime in New York while palling around with these savages, and focusing his prosecutorial fire on President Trump, in some of the most questionable of all the Trump trials -- the Stormy Daniels case, and the E. Jean Carroll case. Trump is being prosecuted by a guy whose associates have been caught with body parts in their freezer? This sounds like the reign of savages.

And as for real crime, well:

That must have made Johnson happy. It shouldn't surprise anyone then that Bragg was someone Johnson counted a friend. It would be interesting to see whether Bragg or his office prosecutes this murder at all, or somehow makes "mistakes" that redound in Johnson's favor. It would be even more interesting to see if Johnson's employer gets their hundreds of millions from the city.

Bragg, recall, is the guy who touts his own "courage" on his official website and pontificates about having the "highest standards"?

Alvin also believes that police and prosecutors must be held to the highest standards in order to strengthen community trust in our justice system.

So hanging out with people like these are "the highest standards," Alvin?

While prosecuting the former president of the United States as the "real" criminal?

This is the sort of garbage one sees in places like Venezuela, where only the dissidents get hit by the long arm of the law, and criminals are allowed to roam free to ensure few public gatherings and protests.

Maybe Bragg should start answering questions about his "highest standards" friend of his in the picture, maybe through congressional hearings. Bragg sounds like he has potential conflicts of interest here -- and if so, that suggests that actual criminals may be among the people going after Trump. Let's hear Bragg explain this association.

Image: Twitter screen shot