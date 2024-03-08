Biden is forcing a ceasefire on Israel and boasts about bullying PM Netanyahu

During the State of the Union address, Biden announced that America is setting up a supply flotilla outside of Gaza, effectively putting American troops in a war zone and hamstringing the Israeli offensive. Later, Biden was caught on a hot mic boasting that he told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that the two were going to have a “come to Jesus” meeting. Normally, I would have no problem with that expression because it’s commonly understood to mean that one or both parties to a conversation must face a hard truth—but to say that to the Jewish leader of the world’s only Jewish nation as you try to bully him into losing a war that he’s winning? It’s just nasty.

During his State of the Union, Biden placated his Jewish supporters by acknowledging the unprecedented modern horror that Hamas visited on Israel on October 7. He also conceded that Israel has a right to self-defense. (Biden quotes come from the White House’s transcript of the president’s actual, as opposed to prepared, remarks.)

BIDEN: Israel has a right to go after Hamas. Hamas ended this conflict by releasing the hostages, laying down arms — could end it by — by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and s- — surrendering those responsible for October 7th.

Having sent that sop to the Jews, Biden got to the real point, which is salvaging Muslim support in Michigan. To that end, he also explained that Israel, unlike every other country in the history of the world waging war against an enemy military, also has a “fundamental responsibility” to take care of the civilians in that enemy’s territory—and to do so even when those civilians support Israel’s enemy and are an integral part of its infrastructure, with hundreds of miles of operational underground tunnels, as well as homes, hospitals, and schools serving as armories:

BIDEN: But Israel has a h- — excuse me. Israel has a added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards — under hospitals, daycare centers, and all the like. Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. (Applause.) This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed — AUDIENCE MEMBER: Says who? THE PRESIDENT: — most of whom are not Hamas. Thousands and thousands of innocents — women and children. Girls and boys also orphaned. Nearly 2 million more Palestinians under bombardment or displacement. Homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin. Families without food, water, medicine.

That person who shouted how “says who?” was right. The numbers that Biden is citing come straight from Hamas. Less than two weeks ago, Lloyd Austin had to walk back his reliance on them because they’re unverified. The best analyses indicate that they’re not just unverified; they’re completely untrue:

Here’s the problem with this data: The numbers are not real. That much is obvious to anyone who understands how naturally occurring numbers work. The casualties are not overwhelmingly women and children, and the majority may be Hamas fighters.

(The linked article provides a detailed analysis showing why the numbers cannot be true.)

Israel is doing exactly what a good army should do (killing enemy troops) and also exactly what a superb, moral army does (avoiding excessive civilian casualties).

Image: Biden boasts that he’s bullying Bibi. X screen grab.

Armed with this fake information, though, Joe announced that he would be sending American troops to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid:

BIDEN: Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters. No U.S. boots will be on the ground.

That last is technically true, but there will be boats on the water in a tiny region. This means there may be only a mile separating a hot war zone from American military ships. Israel has two choices: Risk that an errant rocket may hit an American ship or be forced into an involuntary, unilateral ceasefire.

In addition to blocking Israel’s ability to wage war against an openly genocidal (and sexually sadistic) enemy, Biden was caught on a hot mic after the State of the Union boasting that he was bullying Bibi Netanyahu into ending an existential war that Israel is winning:

President Biden: "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting."



“I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.” pic.twitter.com/KCgpbx4awf — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 8, 2024

Note how pleased Biden is that the world has heard his boast.

As I said in the intro to this post, while a “come to Jesus” meeting is a common expression with nothing antisemitic about it, there’s still something more than usually nasty about an American president using it to a Jewish leader whom he’s forcing to turn victory into defeat. Many Jews perceive it as the American president rubbing Bibi’s face into the fact that Biden, the abortion-loving Catholic, can bully the “little Jews” into doing his bidding, no matter how it may destroy them.

We don’t know what Bibi’s response to Biden’s bullying has been. However, perhaps he should take a page from Menachem Begin’s book. Back in 1982, when Israel fought back against the endless barrage of rockets raining down upon the north from PLO bases in Lebanon, then-Senator Biden also tried to bully an Israeli leader into losing a war. It did not go well: