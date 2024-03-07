Secret clauses in the Constitution!

You probably did not know that the Constitution contains a “Good and Plenty” clause. Well, according to the late Representative John Conyers (D-Mich.), it is one of several clauses in the document that permits the federal government to force you to buy health insurance. It is one of those “secret” clauses that were written into the Constitution in invisible ink, and which only woke leftists can see.

There are good and plenty of such clauses.

Recently, Stu Burguiere (producer of, and participant in, The Glenn Beck Program), during a Megyn Kelly podcast, laughingly pointed to another such hitherto unknown clause, which may be termed the “Should Be” clause. It is cited by some Democrats in supporting the now overturned decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to (in my view) snatch ballots out of the hands of the voters and place them in the hands of judges, who obviously know better than we do, as to who our rulers (always Democrats) “should be.” Judges “should be” allowed to decide for whom we are allowed to vote, as long as they decide we must vote for Democrats. It’s obvious!

Although it does not always take the form of a clause, Democrats have long cited the same underlying principle whenever they deem that it would serve the Republic, defined as the Democrat party. For example, in previous years, they decided that President Trump “should be” (1) required to take a cognitive ability test, which undoubtedly “should” (2) disqualify him from the presidency. He took it. It didn’t. He aced it.

But now that Biden is the occupant of the Oval Office, there is an exception to the “Should Be” clause, which says that Joe Biden “Should Not Be” required to take the same test, because even though it is clear that he would fail it miserably, even though he has no idea, he “Should Not Be” required to take the test because, well, somehow he proves his cognitive ability every day (where cognitive ability means, in this case, cognitive dissonance).

There are other clauses. The word, “insurrectionist” means someone who has never been convicted of, or even charged with, insurrection, whose name is Trump.

The Second Amendment “Should Be” classified as providing a collective right only, not a right for individuals. It “Should Be” for police only — you know, the ones who “Should Be” defunded. And since the weapon of choice in 1776 was the musket, then only muskets “Should Be” permitted today, even though you still cannot open-carry a functioning musket in leftist jurisdictions.

Then there is the “Context Clause.” There “Should Be” university presidents who affirm that Jews on campus “Should Be” harassed, threatened, or worse, “depending on the context.” Conservative speakers “Should Be” silenced on those campuses, no matter the context.

Yes, the Constitution “Should Be” regarded as a living, breathing document — one that can mean anything that woke leftists think it “Should.”

Image via Pxfuel.