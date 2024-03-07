Be very afraid… again! The oceans are rising and coastal cities are disappearing… again!

This report is from ABC News, and as always they just repeat what they are told without asking questions or doing research:

Several coastal cities around the United States are ‘disappearing’ into the ground, according to new research, which could further exacerbate complications of sea level rise in the near future. A considerable amount of land in 32 U.S. coastal cities could be at risk of flooding by 2050 due to subsidence, the gradual caving in or sinking of an area of land, according to a paper published Wednesday in Nature. The continuous loss of land will affect most coastal cities, Leonard Ohenhen, a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Tech University specializing in coastal vulnerability and large-scale land subsidence, told ABC News. Large cities surrounded by water – such as Boston, New Orleans and San Francisco – will be among the regions that could experience flooding in the near future due to land elevation changes combined with sea level rise – about 4 millimeters per year, said Ohenhen, who authored the paper.

We have heard this scare for at least 100 years; yet the coastal cities are still there. For some unknown reason, waves beating against sea shores causes some land to disappear. They article calls it “subsidence” but it’s just normal erosion. There is zero evidence that rising CO2, eating meating, or humanity’s use of oil, natural gas, or coal causes the oceans to move.

Then they say that the erosion is compounded by rising sea levels at the miniscule amount of an estimated four inches every 25 years—which means millimeters each year. Whew, I bet cities can’t figure out how to handle that even if it is true!

I do not believe that anyone can accurately measure sea levels that average over 12,000 feet deep, and cover 70% of Earth, within millimeters each year. Do they take into account all the natural variables to make sure they are comparing apples to apples? I doubt it. My guess is the numbers are just made up.

Here are several things that will not reduce erosion or control sea levels, whether they are rising or falling:

Giving up oil and all the 6,000 products that are made from it.

Replacing gas cars with electric vehicles.

Replacing gas and coal power plants with wind and solar.

Getting rid of gas grills, lawn mowers, and leaf blowers.

Eating less meat.

This is a massive fraud and it has been obvious for a long time.

Democrats are the party of fear. They claim that fluctuating temperatures, with a rise of a couple of degrees in 160 years after a little ice age ended, is an existential threat. Cheap energy is what makes a country thrive. Oil, coal, and natural gas have greatly improved our quality and length of life; and, CO2 allows the world to be fed. CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas.

Yes, that’s the real threat, not the fact that their leader has refused to enforce border laws for over three years, letting in over eight million illegals, including many dangerous criminals who are now raping and murdering American citizens, beating up cops, and establishing new cartel networks in our interior—pay no attention to that because if you do, you’re a fascist or a racist or a xenophobe or a white supremacist.

