Sacramento City Council: America's enemy is their enemy

Graphic: X screenshot

The Israeli-Hamas war has served a useful service here in America. It has exposed, once and for all, just how obscenely dim-witted and demonically evil are so many of our domestic Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs). The Sacramento City Council is among that cohort:

On March 20, the Sacramento City Council passed Resolution 2024, which: Calls for an immediate and permanent bilateral ceasefire to urgently end the current violence; a true and effective bilateral ceasefire must include four key simultaneous elements. (1) Hamas must cease all military operations directed against Israel, (2) the immediate unconditional release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, (3) Israel must stop the bombing and military action inside the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and (4) the elimination of all offensive weapons by Israel and Hamas directed at one another. The Muslim and Arab-American communities are experiencing the terrible rise in Islamophobia and anti-Arab rhetoric, the acceptance of hate speech on college campuses and elsewhere against Muslims and Arabs, and the refusal of some to condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab prejudice without qualifications as a shocking reminder of historic reality. Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate are centuries old prejudices that never go away. An independent Palestinian state remains the hope that Palestinians can live safely and freely and never again face threats to their very existence; And so on, all backed the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Graphic: Chris Muir. Day by Day Cartoon. Used with permission.

It may be useful to review reality, which obviously doesn’t exist in Sacramento:

*CAIR is an Islamist American front group. It is dedicated to only one sort of “relations:” conquering the world for Islam, and enslaving or murdering every infidel.

*Hamas has violated virtually every cease fire in which it has ever participated. In attacking on October 7, it violated another.

*Hamas will never release the hostages. They’re its only bargaining chip—other than Western idiocy—to remain alive, individually and as an Islamist movement. Many, if not most, have almost certainly been murdered already.

*If Israel does not utterly defeat Hamas, they will never stop trying to murder every Jew, which they continually swear to do.

*If Islamists laid down their arms in the middle east, there would be peace. If Israel laid down its arms, genocide, the final solution.

*Cries of increases in Islamophobia are nonsense. The increase in anti-semitism is not and is well-documented. Even CNN has admitted anti-semitic incidents are are at the highest level since the 70s, and continue to dramatically increase.

*Hamas, and no other Islamist movement, will ever accept a two-state solution. Their charters call for the murder of every Jew and the destruction of Israel. So does their faith. Hama’s senior leaders, living in luxury in Qatar constantly affirm they will never accept such a “solution,” and intend to destroy Israel and seize the land.

*"Palestinians” face threats only because they keep trying to murder every Jew and infidel.

Graphic: Libe Of TikToK screenshot

What in the world is any American city council doing passing “resolutions” about foreign wars, particularly wars in which America is not directly involved? What are they doing passing such uninformed, incredibly stupid resolutions, which not only support American’s enemies and harm America’s allies, but actively encourage the destruction of western civilization?

The Sacramento City Council is, of course, virtue signaling. They’re demonstrating their imagined intellectual and moral superiority over anyone who does not support genocidal, Islamist barbarians, and who would not support the genocide of every Jew. America’s enemy is their enemy. In that, they’re only following the lead of the Biden Administration and its feckless, anti-American, Department of State.

Sadly, Normal Americans expect nothing more of most of the citizens of California, because they persist in separating themselves in every way from America and Americans. In supporting Hamas, they’ve gone beyond denigrating Americans and America, to helping to complete the Holocaust, the Final Solution of one of the most evil regimes ever to exist. Is it any wonder California has been losing people to other states for about two decades, and that exodus continues to accelerate. That’s why Bidenites want the Census to count illegal immigrants. If they don’t, California will lose many seats in Congress.

It's past time for Normal Americans to express their lawful displeasure with those living in this country who align themselves with evil. The Sacramento City Council might be a good place to begin.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.