Trans Sports, where the women are women, and so are the men

The issues on which the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party is running for 2024 are, to say the least, historically unusual: Bidenomics, marijuana legalization, abortion, destroying the American automobile industry and economy, and exalting trans everything. Pushing each of those issues requires mighty attempts to ignore and deny logic, science, even reality, but none so much as trans cheerleading. Few understand that better than Payton McNabb:

Payton McNabb, a former North Carolina high-school volleyball player who suffers from long-term physical and mental injuries caused by a biological male who identifies as transgender during a match in 2022, called out Democrat lawmakers on X for denying the harm that trans women cause in sports.

Anyone playing sports, including high school sports, understands they face the risk of injury, but no one should face an unreasonable risk. That’s why there are weight classes in contact sports like wrestling and boxing. That’s why elementary aged kids don’t compete against high school kids, and why men don’t compete against women. Male advantage in strength alone is too dangerous, guaranteeing women will be injured, even killed, which is why, until D/s/cs decided the “rights” of seriously deluded people trump the safety of women, and might shore up the votes of their base, Americans conformed to objective reality. That’s never been a hallmark of Congress:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wa., said during a House Judiciary Committee markup on Thursday nearly in tears that "it is a tiny portion of people across the country that identify as trans, and not a single one of them is doing anything to harm you or your family." "Stop it, we have better things to do in Congress," she said.

McNabb responded with this:

This too, is unsurprising:

In the same markup, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said that "men do not compete in women sports," before the committee passed H.R. 7187, the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which would ban biological men from competing on any women's sports teams. "Transgender women may compete in women's sports, it does no service to the truth or to the human biology or understanding of human viology that there's no such thing as transgender women, or for that matter transgender men," Nadler said. "We know that people did not ask to be born transgender, no more than of us have to be born male or female, they were just born that way."

So men don’t compete in “women” sports because if a man pretends to be a woman, he’s no longer a man, until he decides he’s a man again? That could make sense only to a D/s/c congressman. Ooops. Sorry. A D/s/c congress whatever they/them are pretending to be at the moment.

It was September of 2022 when McNabb was flattened by a spike to the face from a trans boy in a high school volleyball game. Her high school team has since refused to play against any team with trans players. She suffered neck injuries, a concussion, and worse:

"Other injuries I still suffer from today include impaired vision, partial paralysis on my right side, constant headaches, as well as anxiety and depression," McNabb said during a press conference last year. "My ability to learn, retain, [and] comprehend has also been impaired, and I require accommodations at school for testing because of this."

To the sane, there is no doubt of the male advantage in sports. There are innumerable example of mediocre boys and men, people who had no chance of taking so much as 50th place against males, suddenly vaulting to the medal stand when they pretend to be female. If there is a single instance of a female pretending to be male accomplishing the same, I’ve yet to see it. Such people pretend not to vindicate their true selves, but to cheat, to get scholarships and fame they don't deserve.

Among the better examples of gender reality in sports is the US Women’s National Soccer Team of Megan Rapinoe. In 2017, they lost a game to an under-15 boys team, 5-2, an enormous score disparity in any soccer game. Even less then 15-years-old, the boy’s team’s size and strength advantage was stunning:

Former champion swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines said it well:

"Payton is partially paralyzed on her right side, her vision & memory are impaired, and her sports career ended prematurely because of a man posing as a woman," Gaines wrote. "Democrats who deny this is happening are evil."

Yes. Yes they are.

