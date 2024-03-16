Riley Gaines: teaching the NCAA how to lose

Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) live in a reality of their own making. That used to be universally understood as mental illness, though so long as the afflicted were harmless, was tolerated. Unfortunately, contemporary D/s/cs demand others live in and praise their delusional realities. The world must adapt to the needs of the deluded few. That creates ever-shifting worlds where the demands of the profoundly confused are exalted over the real reality of the many. Nowhere is this more obvious, and disturbing, than in the world of trans athletes:

A group of 16 female college athletes have launched a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) for allowing trans athletes to compete against them and being forced to use a female locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who still has “full male genitalia.” According to The Times & Sunday Times, the 16 female litigants are charging that the NCAA committed “institutionalized cheating and discrimination” by supporting and attempting to include Thomas.

Graphic: X Screenshot

In trans reality, male athletes who would never earn a spot on a medal stand can suddenly “identify” as female and vault to the top ranks of female athletics. They claim they do this to conform to their true selves, not at all to win medals, scholarships and fame they could never attain as men. However, the fact that female athletes virtually never suddenly identify as male, and those that do don’t suddenly win, reveals their hypocrisy. There’s no advantage in it because real world athletics don’t adapt well to women trying to compete with men. Amazingly, such people "identify" as either male or female, never the innumerable other invented genders.

The suit, spearheaded by former general counsel at the United States Anti-Doping Agency Bill Bock, includes more than just swimmers. Also signing on are female college volleyball players, tennis, and track and field athletes who feel that the NCAA must be held accountable for supporting trans athletes competing as women. The suit further claims that the NCAA made a “radical departure from Title IX’s original meaning” to protect women’s sports. Since the Thomas controversy, the NCAA has updated its trans athlete policy to require trans athletes to submit documentation from a medical provider proving claims of transgenderism at least twice annually and within four weeks before the selection date for a championship event.

And what would that “proof” entail? The guy telling his doctor he still thinks he’s a woman? What other proof could there possibly be? Cross dressing?

But Bock says the new rules don’t go far enough. “It is time for each of the NCAA’s sponsors, and for all sports organizations that care about fair competition and safe sport, to recognize the NCAA has institutionalized cheating and discrimination against women and must be reformed,” he said, adding, “We need to hear them speak up for women and disassociate themselves from the NCAA and its conduct.”

Perhaps the only way to force change is for female athletes to universally refuse to compete against men pretending to be women. Unfortunately, that would deny them scholarships and their sports, and allow trans to win by default. The NCAA and most other athletic sanctioning bodies seem to think that appropriate.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines is one of the women who have joined the lawsuit. Gaines tied for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA championships in the 200-yard freestyle. Meanwhile, four of the women who have joined the lawsuit have opted to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation against them by trans activists.

In 2020, Brian Joondeph, in these pages, illustrated the lunacy of forcing everyone to live in trans world:

As an example, let’s look at the 2016 Rio Olympics and compare the men’s and women’s marathon results, the sport mentioned above where a biological male will be competing as a female. At the last Olympics, the gold medal winner in the women’s marathon ran in a time of 2:24:04. In contrast, the men’s gold medal winner ran 16 minutes faster, finishing in 2:08:44. Interestingly both winners were from Kenya, born about a month apart in 1984, taking age and ethnicity out of the equation. More instructive are the finishing times of the other men in the race. If the gold medal winning woman ran in the men’s event, her time would have placed her in 90th place, far away from the medal stand. Conversely, any of the top 89 finishing males would have won a gold medal if competing as a female in the women’s event.

As is now apparent beyond any doubt, men competing in women’s sports are also capable, even inadvertently, of seriously injuring women. Trans cheerleaders have long suggested biological women simply “need to learn to lose” so men pretending to be woman can live their “truth.” Perhaps the NCAA lawsuit can teach those living in their own reality to learn to lose as well.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.