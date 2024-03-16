Bidenomics: waiting for progress on the core inflation number

There are two ways to understand the economy: (1) Merely by trying to live in it. (2) Listening to the purveyors of Bidenomics. The former is a direct way to experience economic reality, watching prices for the necessities of life rise to levels not seen in decades. The latter, Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) progaganda, which assumes Americans are too stupid to believe their own eyes, ears and empty pockets.

During an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, White House National Economic Council Deputy Director Daniel Hornung stated that “our progress on inflation does continue,” but “we’ve expected some seasonality in January and February. We didn’t expect the progress to continue on a straight line.”

“Seasonality?” Inflation has “seasonality” whatever that might be? Hornung is also avoiding the reality that the MMPA raised inflation to more than 9% early on, and is now trying to argue the current, lower, level of inflation is a good thing.

Hornung said…“I won’t comment on monetary policy and the Federal Reserve. I think what I can say, if you take a step back, our progress on inflation does continue, down from a peak of 9% to the 3% range….But I think if you look at what we have from CPI and PPI and now looking ahead to core PCE for the month of February, expect some continued progress there on that core annual inflation number. And from the president’s perspective, I think, as you saw in the State of the Union, a continued focus on his part of continuing to really make clear to the American people that he has a series of plans that would lower costs for American consumers and really drawing a contrast with Republicans in Congress who have not taken up his plans, and, in some cases, have focused more on other issues like tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthy.”

Ah yes, the State of the Union Teleprompter slurring. I covered that to spare fellow Americans the agony. Notice Hornung is not speaking about anything Mr. Biden has actually done to lower inflation. He can’t because Biden has done, and continues to do, the opposite, not that he doesn't try to hide the truth. An example of my SOTU observations:

Joe also informed us he cut the deficit by “a trillion dollars,” and he’s going to cut it by three trillion more by “making corporations pay their fair share!” Rich people too are going to be made to pay their fair share. So the rest of us are already paying our “fair share?” No new tax increases for us? He lied about the Trump tax cuts, and lied, once again, about no one making less than $400,000 being taxed more. He’s going to tax billionaires a minimum of 25%, and directly implied that when he does, that’s going to put money directly into American’s pockets.

Graphic: YouTube Screenshot

Mr. Biden’s handlers continue the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party dogma of achieving prosperity by taxing the rich. Take this link to a classic Bill Whittle video—Eat the Rich—that exposes the lunacy of that approach.

In the meantime, Normal Americans wait for “some continued progress there on that core annual inflation number.” And wait, and wait, and wait…

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.