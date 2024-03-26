Our Rashida Tlaib foreign policy

Over at the United Nations, the U.S. showed the world that President Biden is weak.

We abstained from a UN vote and threw Israel under the bus because too many voters in Michigan voted uncommitted in the primary.

What a travesty.

Here is the story:

The Biden administration declined to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution on Monday that aims to limit Israel’s ability to win its war against Hamas. Washington’s action is short-sighted and counterproductive. The resolution calls for a “ceasefire” in Gaza. Four members of the U.N. Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States abstained. Israel responded by scrapping plans to send a delegation to Washington. This was the fourth attempt in recent days to pass the resolution, with members of the Security Council haggling over its language.

Counterproductive?

How about stabbing a friend in the back? Shame on the Biden administration or whoever is writing all of these speeches that the president reads.

The real problem is that our allies are wondering and our enemies are planning their next move. The message is that Biden can be pushed around: Just listen to the Mexican president on 60 Minutes from this past Sunday!

Or watch Iran finance their clients interrupting international trade. The big guy is asleep, so the bad guys are on the loose.

What makes our "abstaining" so pathetic is that Israel is defending itself. They were attacked on October 7th. Young women were raped at a music festival. Families were shot at their homes. How is Israel going to negotiate with people like that?

So Rashida Tlaib is now running our Middle East policy? The first Tuesday of November can't get here soon enough.