Environmental watchdog sues San Francisco for 1.2 billion gallons of raw sewage and trash-filled runoff entering the bay each year

San Francisco has long been at the forefront of all things progressive: it was one of the first locales to begin decriminalizing marijuana, which of course devolved into the druggie free-for-all it now is; home to pederasts like Harvey Milk, the LGBTQ++ community, no matter how obscene (Folsom Street Fair) is always celebrated; it’s home to social programs like GIFT, which isn’t just ordinary welfare, but a handout that can pay out as much as $21,600 per enrollee and is exclusively for “trans” people; and the city has an official “Poop Patrol” department to clean up all the human fecal matter plopped around the sidewalks thanks to the sizable vagrant population.

And predictably, all that progressivism only reaps total destruction, coming back to bite the city in the rear-end in grand fashion; a longstanding nonprofit committed to the environmental health of the bay filed a lawsuit against the city’s utility commission for 1.2 billion gallons per year of sewage and trash-filled runoff flowing into the San Francisco Bay.

So much for San Francisco ‘environmentalism’.



San Francisco dumps sewage into bay at alarming rate, environmental advocates say | KRON4https://t.co/DcjDSoQDx2 — American Patriot Voice (@hartsfwa) March 24, 2024

Here’s the story, from a local San Francisco outlet:

San Francisco Baykeeper said it is taking legal action against the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and the city after sewage and trash-filled runoff flowed into the bay during heavy rainstorms. The local nonprofit watchdog organization said its investigation found hundreds of federal Clean Water Act violations over the last five winters. According to Baykeeper, the SFPUC discharges an average of 1.2 billion gallons of combined stormwater runoff and sewage every year. About six percent of its total discharge is sewage, environmental advocates said. In a wet year, this is enough to fill 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools, Baykeeper said.

(The executive director of Baykeeper also noted that this was “untreated sewage” flowing into the Pacific.)

As President Trump coined: “Everything woke turns to s–t.” Literally.

So much for the idea of a clean planet, leftists only beget absolute filth; any guesses as to what that rainwater runoff is carrying into the bay?

Nearly all of SFPUC’s discharges flow into Mission Creek and Islais Creek, Baykeeper found. The nonprofit’s field investigators visited Mission Creek during sewer discharges and saw the presence of fecal matter, plastics, syringes, and condoms in the water.

Human excrement, used needles, and used condoms—when I read that this morning, I was very thankful to have still had an empty stomach.

Gasoline cars, gas stoves, air conditioners, dishwashers, lightbulbs must all be regulated or taxed into nonexistence for the little people, because the “carbon footprint” of such amenities is too detrimental to the environment—but poop, dirty needles, and old rubbers don’t really seem to spark the same outrage.

Plastic straws and plastic bags are the worst form of pollution and must be outlawed, lest they accidentally make their way into the ocean and some poor little sea turtle chokes and dies—never mind diarrhea, used drug paraphernalia, and latex trash saturating the bay.

Masks are mandatory during the scamdemic, as well as experimental jabs, and anyone so inconsiderate of their neighbor’s health that they would refuse to adhere to “science” deserve to lose their jobs and (at best) live in a leper’s colony—because heaven forfend anyone catch a flu-like virus with a nearly 100% survival rate—while uncontained feces, disease-addled syringes, and post-coitus contraceptives contaminating the water supply are of a lower concern to “health” officials.

The left’s idea of what’s clean and what’s dirty, and what’s pollution and what’s not, is fittingly inverted, because they’re flat-out wrong on everything, and their childish fantasies of utopia are entirely disconnected from reality and objectivity.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.