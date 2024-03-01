Omar and pals sneak off to Cuba
When someone comes to America, land of the free, as a refugee, presumably to escape some awful homeland, does it seem funny that such a person then jumps on a flight to Cuba to advocate for its superior model?
It does to me.
According to the Miami Herald:
A delegation of the U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus traveled to Cuba last week in a trip that has not previously been disclosed by the legislators nor reported in Cuban state media. The group of about a dozen people was led by Democratic U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of the state of Washington and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. It included a congressional staffer from the office of California Rep. Barbara Lee’s office, sources with knowledge of the trip told the Miami Herald. Jayapal and Omar, members of the informal left-wing group of lawmakers known as “the squad,” did not reply to emails and messages seeking comment. Lee’s office also did not reply to a request for comment.After the Herald published this story, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, comprising more than 100 lawmakers and chaired by Jayapal, confirmed the trip. “Representatives Jayapal and Omar traveled to Cuba last week, where they met with people from across Cuban civil society and government officials to discuss human rights and the U.S.-Cuba bilateral relationship,” said a Caucus spokesperson.
Rep. Omar voted no on H.Res.760, which passed the House 382-40. This resolution expresses solidarity with the Cuban people, condemns Cuba's repression of peaceful protesters and journalists, and calls on Cuba to not arrest or detain peaceful protestors and to release all political prisoners and arbitrarily detained individuals. Further, it urges specified U.S. actions: working to expand internet access for the Cuban people; supporting the Cuban people’s inherent right to demonstrate peacefully; standing behind the aspirations of the Cuban people for the rights that they have been denied by the regime since 1959; assessing whether the United States can develop methods to allow remittances, medical supplies, and other forms of support from the United States to directly benefit the Cuban people in ways that alleviate humanitarian suffering without providing United States dollars to the Cuban military; and rallying the international community to join in condemning human rights abuses and honoring the Cuban people’s demands for freedom. - Nov. 3, 2021 [congress.gov]
Rep. Omar was one of a group of 75 Democratic Members of Congress who sent a letter to President Biden urging him to take swift executive action to reverse the Trump Administration’s draconian policies towards Cuba, return to the diplomatic path charted by the Obama–Biden Administration, and pursue an ultimate end to the nearly six-decade-long economic embargo. - March 4, 2021 [https://lee.house.gov/news/press-releases]
Rep. Omar was part of a group of congresspersons who signed a letter to President Biden, asking him to prioritize the well-being of the Cuban people. “The current humanitarian situation in Cuba is growing ever more dire, with shortages of food and goods and decreasing access to medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We urge you to take immediate humanitarian actions -- as the United Nations has urged repeatedly -- to suspend U.S. regulations that prevent food, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance from reaching the Cuban people. We also support a more comprehensive shift to deepen engagement with Cuba and move towards normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations”, wrote the legislators. Specific recommendations were made such as: removing licenses required to send medical supplies, lifting restrictions on financial transactions related to humanitarian aid, removing restrictions on remittances, rolling back restrictions on travel to Cuba, and removing Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism after a new review. - Dec. 14, 2021 [https://justfacts.votesmart.org/public-statement/1577134/letter-to-joseph-biden-president-of-the-united-states-of-america-support-human-rights-and-humanitarian-needs-in-cuba]
Republicans said they removed Omar, D-Minn., for her years-old comments that referenced antisemitic tropes, taking away a platform she sometimes used to criticize U.S. foreign policy, particularly on human rights. But in the four months since her ouster, Omar has gained more clout with foreign embassies, visiting parliamentarians, the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers than she had managed in four years on the committee.
“It’s been actually fascinating,” Omar said in an interview last week in her office. “Since I was removed from committee, I think I’ve had more visits from parliamentarians around the world and visits with ambassadors in the last three months than I would in a year or two while I was on the committee."
...
Omar is now sought out for meetings by ambassadors, particularly those from Africa. She introduced a bill in March that would overhaul the arms export process; in April she was appointed a member of the House Democracy Partnership, a bipartisan group that seeks to deepen ties with foreign legislatures; and in May she launched the U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group that is meant to be a parallel forum to the Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee for oversight and legislative work.