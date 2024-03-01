To distract from increasing ‘migrant crime’ the Bidenites tout ‘the largest one-year decline’ in homicides

It is time that the media and other Democrats learned about correlation and causation.

To detract from the obvious increasing “migrant crime,” the Democrats are now taking credit for a “historic” one year drop in homicides in 2023. I would love to see which policies they implemented that they believe caused the drop, because it certainly is not their open border policies, no-cash bail policies, or the pro-crime prosecutors who let career criminals roam the streets. Here are the details, from ABC News:

‘It is historic’: US poised to see record drop in yearly homicides despite public concern over crime The homicide rate in the United States is expected to plummet nearly 13% compared to 2022, meaning more than 2,000 fewer people were the victims of homicide this year, Jeff Asher, a national crime analyst, told ABC News. … ‘It is historic. It’s the largest one-year decline,’ said Asher, co-founder of AH Datalytics and a former crime analyst for the CIA and the New Orleans Police Department. ‘It’s cities of every size, it’s the suburbs, it’s rural counties, tiny cities, it’s large cities. It’s really a national decline.’ … ‘We’re seeing double-digit declines in homicide across nearly 70 of America’s largest cities,’ U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said… Monaco said the federal government has played the role of ‘force multiplier’ in helping local law enforcement drive down the nation’s murder rate….

But wait, I thought they told us that more guns equals more murders? So how are murders down while gun sales are near a record high? Here’s the data:

The 4th Quarter 2023 (October, November and December) total came in at more than 4.7 million. It represents a 4.6 percent increase in sales over Q4 2022 and the 2023 firearm sales total of nearly 15.9 million is only slightly lower than the 2022 total of 16.4 million. But it’s still a year for the record books.

There were apparently 2,000 fewer murders at the end of 2023, while gun ownership increased from 37% in 2019 to 42% in 2023. If there is no correlation they can’t assume causation.

But, where there is correlation?

The southern border of the United States is listed as the deadliest in the world. Joe Biden campaigned on open borders and issued a massive number of executive orders to open the border as soon as he took office. There is clearly a correlation between the number of deaths at the border (and “migrant crime” in the interior) and Biden’s actions. If there is a correlation you can assume causation as long as the trend is consistent.

There are more deaths at the southern border alone than people who have died in “mass shootings” in each of the last four years; but the media and other Democrats only seem to care about deaths that push an agenda.

Biden could substantially reduce the danger at the border by just taking out his pen and reversing his initial executive orders, but he won’t. That certainly makes it seem like he doesn’t care.

The number of overdose deaths has gone up almost 60% since 2019—and has stayed high. (That number was 70,630, and around half involved synthetic opioids.) In 2023, the CDC recorded more than 112,000 overdose deaths. (2022 saw a “record high” in overdose deaths, followed by an even higher “record high” last year.) There is a substantial correlation between the number of deaths from illicit drugs, to the open border policies of Biden. If there is a substantial correlation you can assume causation. Again, Biden could certainly reduce the amount of drugs with many strokes of his pen.

Instead of the media, historians, and other Democrats recognizing what actually causes a decrease in crime, they hold fast to the agenda, pretending they care while people die, and act like Biden is competent, while targeting Trump every day for destruction. It is pathetic that anyone thinks Michelle Obama or any other like-minded politician would be a good replacement for Biden—we need Trump!

