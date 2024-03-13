Migrants bring the measles to Chicago

In the U.S., the migrant crisis has come to remind us just how unlike the rest of the world we are -- or were, until the millions of illegal migrants came along.

Here's the news from NBC Chicago:

Three more people at a migrant shelter in Chicago have been diagnosed with measles, bringing the city's total to eight cases so far this year. The Chicago Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that three additional people associated with the shelter had been diagnosed. On Monday it said two adults there were diagnosed. That followed a Sunday announcement that a young child residing at the shelter had been hospitalized with measles but was in “good condition.” All eight measles patients in the city this year have been diagnosed since the beginning of March, according to the health department's statement Tuesday. All but one of them were described as being connected to the shelter, or Chicago’s “new arrivals mission,” the health department said. The young child who was hospitalized attends Philip D. Armour Elementary School, a public school. The health department advised school-aged shelter residents not to attend school on Friday or Monday.

Seems the "new arrivals" brought a few things with them, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that many were not vaccinated.

Now all of U.S. life returns to, say, pre-vaccine 1860 when catching the measles was something that happened pretty frequently, with mortality levels to show for it. Life in America will no longer be all about taking it for granted that the next person over is vaccinated and diseases long thought of as eradicated were a figment of the past. Life here will begin to resemble preparing for a trip to some place like Guinea-Bissau or Malawi where such diseases can still be alive and well.

That's Biden's hope and change, as if shopping for drugstore items behind locked glass weren't change enough.

It's astounding -- and outrageous. Legal immigrants are required to be disease-free and fully vaccinated, but illegals claiming 'asylum' with no serious cases are taken in as they are and "paroled," even if they are spreading disease to the general public. Someone with measles, as the report notes, can infect up to 90% of the people he or she comes in contact with if they are not vaccinated. A heck of a lot of them at the migrant shelter were not. But that's not a problem to Joe Biden, who lets in all comers, vaccinated or not.

Worse still, the migrants aren't the kind of people who know how to follow rules, or who want to follow rules, according to the NBC report, and U.S. officials think that's too much to ask. Having broken U.S. immigration law and been questionably "processed" to freely move about the country, the migrants exposed to measles in the Chicago shelter aren't following quarantine orders, according to the NBC report.

Shelter residents who are still unvaccinated, were recently vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status were instructed to quarantine for 21 days. “We have advised all unvaccinated and newly vaccinated residents of the quarantine period but some of those residents have left the shelter, and I want to acknowledge that,” Dr. Simbo Ige, Chicago public health commissioner, said in a statement on Sunday.

So, the ones who have measles or who have been exposed to measles, may be spreading the disease all through Chicago since even basic public health rules don't seem to apply to them. The report notes that several other American cities are also seeing measles outbreaks, though they didn't say if they were connected to migrant shelters. In 2019, the New York Times reported that the U.S. was seeing record outbreaks.

Typhoid Mary? Call it thousands of Typhoid Marys, and wait till this bunch gets going.

Image: Screen shot from Fox 32 Chicago video, via YouTube