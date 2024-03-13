BLM and the media again make a martyr of a teen who tried to kill a sheriff’s deputy

On Saturday, a San Bernardino sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 15-year-old. According to BLM and the media, the deputy slaughtered an autistic black teenager in cold blood. According to known facts, 15-year-old Ryan Gainer’s family called the sheriff because the allegedly autistic teen was terrorizing them. Gainer attacked the deputy, who fired in self-defense.

A story from Britain’s Guardian tips you off to how the piece will be covered: “California officer shoots and kills boy, 15, holding gardening tool.” Imagine a peaceful child raking the lawn when a sheriff drives by and fires. However, even The Guardian explains that the family called 911 because they were afraid and that Gainer charged the deputy:

On the call, a woman reported that her brother was attacking one of their sisters and trying to break a window and door. The audio captured yelling in the background, and the woman told the dispatcher: “They gotta take him in.” During the roughly five-minute call, the woman said the other relatives were trying to keep their distance from him. At one point, she said: “He’s talking to my dad right now. He said he’s going to run away and then he came back to the house.” She also said he had a piece of glass. The department released two roughly 15-second body-camera clips, but both clips end before the shooting. Footage from one deputy showed him arriving at the home, where the front door was open. A man inside could be heard saying: “He’s got a stick in his hand.” Gainer then appeared and started quickly walking out of the home toward the deputy, who pointed his gun toward the boy and shouted: “Get back, get back, or you’re going to get shot.” The deputy appeared to be walking backward, then running away from the boy, pointing his gun at him. The other clip captured that same moment from another deputy who was arriving and standing at a distance. Gainer appeared to be holding the tool over his head, but it is unclear what he was doing as he was shot.

That “stick” or “tool” was actually a huge pole with a blade attached. Here’s the body cam, along with some still shots showing what was coming fast at the deputy when he fired:

A 15 yr old was armed with a bladed gardening tool and fighting with his family was fatally shot after charging at a San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy yesterday in Apple Valley, CA. pic.twitter.com/dbDE5Lx2G7 — MM 🇺🇸💙🔫 (@brattypatty22) March 11, 2024

Contrary to the left’s insistence that only guns kill, large, bladed tools were weapons of war for thousands of years before guns came along. Here are just a few examples from the medieval period:

Medieval axes. Public domain.

Guisarmes. Public domain.

A Halberd. Public domain.

War scythes. Public domain.

All are bladed tools that can operate effectively in both battlefield and garden. Many people have been beaten to death with shovels and garden hoes. When Gainer charged, the officer had a choice: Kill or be killed.

However, BLM and the despicable media have their narrative, facts be damned. For BLM, Ryan Gainer, who came charging at a deputy with a weapon of war, is the newest martyr, joining the ranks of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown, all of whom died while engaged in criminal activities, with Martin and Brown each trying to kill someone:

The American media coverage is equally slanted:

NBC: “Bodycam video shows fatal shooting of autistic California teen who charged deputy with garden tool”

Los Angeles Times: “Fatal shooting of autistic teen raises concerns about police response to people with mental health issues”

People: “15-Year-Old Who Was Shot and Killed by Police Was Autistic, Family Lawyer Says: Ryan Gainer was shot three times on Saturday afternoon after allegedly brandishing a garden tool at officers”

Even the slightly more conservative New York Post is not immune to the dishonest framing: “Distressing moment deputy kills 15-year-old autistic boy charging him with gardening tool”

At Not The Bee, the opening line of that article nicely sums up the warped “journalism-ing” that we’re seeing here: “If you think you hate the media enough, I’ve got bad news for you.”

BLM’s dishonesty, at least, is to be expected given that its whole raison d'être is to be a racially divisive, Marxist advocacy organization. However, what those Americans who still naively believe in the “news” must realize is that the mainstream media also has as its whole raison d'être to be a racially divisive, Marxist advocacy organization.

It’s tragic when a mentally ill young person dies because his illness leads him to engage in suicidal violence—but that’s not a lone deputy’s fault. For the media to pretend otherwise is both evil and dangerous.

Image: X screen grab.