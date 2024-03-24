Maher wants Dems to change the play

It’s finally here: a liberal is telling Democrats that whatever they are doing is not working. Yes, Bill Maher is calling on Democrats to get a new offensive coordinator because the old “identity politics” card is old and going nowhere.

This is the story:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher closed his show on Friday night scorching Democrats for “pandering” to minority groups for votes, telling them the time of relying on “identity politics” to win elections is over. “I do give a s--- about who wins the next election. And outdated racial pandering is one reason Democrats lose elections,” Maher told viewers. “When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi put on Kente cloth, I don’t think it earned them one vote for their powerful emotional ties to Ghana.” “Here in California, we’re now segregating kidnapping. Really. California doesn’t just have AMBER alerts for missing children. We have “Ebony alerts” for Black children and “feather” alerts for Native American kids. What is that, you look for them by listening on the ground?”

It’s insane, and everybody knows it. Well, everybody except for Washington and San Francisco Democrats.

The problem with identity politics is that it’s meaningless when people are buying gasoline of food. Yes, inflation doesn’t check your identity.

The game also insults people like me, who hear that we can’t compete unless someone makes a concession to compensate for our ethnic background. That’s not what my immigrant parents taught me. On the contrary, they taught me to work hard and avoid excuses. They told me that losers look for excuses, but winners charge ahead. I taught my sons the same message, and they are all doing quite well in their professional pursuits.

The Democrats are probably not taking Maher’s message because they are too deeply invested in the meme. Hopefully, a surprise in the Hispanic and African-American vote in November will bring sanity back to a party that displays none of it.

Image: zenjazzygeek via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.