Kamala Harris explains it all out for you on Gaza

Foreign policy ace Kamala Harris is back in the saddle, explaining to all us rube voters what Gaza is all about.

Kamala Harris on the war in Gaza: "This subject is one that, sadly I say, has — there's an appetite a lot of people have for it to be binary, as though it's one thing or the other, when in fact many things are true at the same time." pic.twitter.com/243cSjKrmA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

Which is one heck of a word salad.

Obviously, she's feeling the heat from the Hamas-cheering leftists of academia who are seen as vital to Democrats in their re-election bid, and the other heat from the pro-Israel wing of the Democrat party, which is an increasingly smaller segment but just as important to winning independents. So, if I am deciphering the garble correctly, she would like us to know that many things can be true at the same time.

That ought to get them all onboard the Democrat train.

It's wretched, though.

This is supposed to be America's foreign policy leader speaking and she obviously doesn't know a thing about what she's talking about. She doesn't know which side she's on and she lacks the capacity to form even an opinion on it, not being "a good study" as critics on the inside have alleged in the past.

So, here she is, presenting us with another word salad -- on a deadly serious issue -- and sending a message to our enemies and Israel's enemies, that she doesn't know what she's talking about.

You thought Joe's senility was a problem creating a lot of foreign policy failures? Try the stupid person's take on it, driven by electoral politics alone, and it only gets worse.

Image Twitter video screen shot