Bernie Sanders introduces bill to go to a 32-hour workweek for same pay

A socialist who doesn’t want to work is grossly redundant, but apparently Bernie Sanders thinks it must be iterated; according to Chris Pandolfo at Fox Business:

​​Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has unveiled a plan that would create a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay. Sanders’ bill, titled the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act, would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours over four years by lowering the threshold for overtime pay for non-exempt employees.

Yes, the man who has never had a real job (being a taxpayer leech doesn’t count as legitimate employment) thinks he’s qualified to make policy on what should be a free market. Let’s just go into how unqualified Sanders is, shall we?

First of all, he willingly calls himself a socialist—immediately this admission discredits anything a person has to say, like this meme:

Jokes aside though, and of course this isn’t conclusive given the sources, but HuffPost reports that while running for a special election senate seat in 1974, Sanders drew unemployment benefits. He would rack up a number of other political office losses until 1981, at which point he became the mayor of Burlington, Vermont. A leftwing “fact-checker” outlet revealed that this was the first time in Sanders’s life that he had ever had a steady paycheck; if that’s true, Sanders would have been 39 years old before he actually had a steady job… but not even in the private sector actually producing anything!

This, this is the man trying to use government to force his manure ideas on all businesses; here are the specifics of the Sanders’s proposal, from The Hill:

The bill, over a four-year period, would lower the threshold required for overtime pay, from 40 hours to 32 hours. It would require overtime pay at a rate of 1.5 times a worker’s regular salary for workdays longer than 8 hours, and it would require overtime pay at double a worker’s regular salary for workdays longer than 12 hours.

I mean, if we’re just throwing our preposterous and pie-in-the-sky ideas, why not eliminate work altogether Bernie? When it’s “government-funded” that means it’s “free” right? Why don’t we all just get on Universal Basic Income, starting at a million dollars a year—or heck, why not a billion? We could all be on the government payroll like you! “Free” healthcare, “free” Peloton memberships, “free” retirement plans, etc. It will be a perfect socialist utopia!

A Marxist has absolutely no clue how wealth is actually produced, because they don’t produce anything beneficial for anyone (that’s not hyperbole), and they seem incapable of realizing the obvious: the more the government intervenes in the market, the more expensive everything becomes.

It’s a philosophy from the deadbeat of deadbeats; here’s this, from FEE:

On some days, Marx could not even leave his house because his wife Jenny had to pawn his pants to buy food. His friend and collaborator, Friedrich Engels, frequently sent Marx money (between 1865 and 1869 alone Engels gave Marx the equivalent of $36,000). In a letter written on his fiftieth birthday to Engels, Marx recalled his mother’s words: ‘if only Karl made capital instead of just writing about it.’

LOSER. (I mean, this man walked around pantsless instead of getting a job and feeding his family.)

If only Bernie stuck to stealing our capital, instead of trying to legislate it out of existence.

Image: Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.