It's time for Democrats to visit the head doctor

The Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling had three messages, two of them apparent and one between the lines. The first message is that states don't get to remove presidential candidates for partisan reasons. It would result in chaos. In other words, Democrats wouldn't get to vote for Biden in Texas and Republicans would not get to vote for Trump in California. Talk about irreconciliable differences and a Union blowing up. It would not be long before some states looked for a way out.

The second message is that we don't accuse someone of a crime that he was not charged with or convicted of. I understand that some Democrats don't want to believe this but former President Trump has not been charged with or found guilty of insurrection. Where are the civil libertarians concerning this? I don't hear them talking about due process. I guess that those things don't apply to the Orange Man.

Last, but not least, the 9-0 opinion sent a message between the lines to the other side. The message is that Democrats need to see the head doctor and tell him to get Trump out of their heads. #45 has been living rent free for too long in too many blue heads.

I love this from Glenn Harlan Reynolds:

Trump derangement syndrome is real, and has captured some of the most famous minds of the legal academy. Laurence Tribe -- once a very serious scholar and one willing, occasionally at least, to break with left-orthodoxy -- is one example. Is there an anti-Trump conspiracy theory or legal argument that he hasn’t embraced? He was all in on the “Russian collusion” hoax, which was pretty obviously false but which sucked in so many Democrats before Trump was even sworn in.

You can add lots of others to Tribe's team. We've seen expert after expert look foolish by buying into the 14th Amendment nonsense. They bought it because they are driven by this anti-Trump madness that lives rent free in their heads.

There are two kinds of people in the country. The larger part is living their lives and struggling with inflation, rent costs, and watching their border turn into a chaotic mess. The smaller part spend their day obsessed with Trump and living out fantasies about bringing down the man.

My message to the second group is to look for a head doctor and get some help. They need to get Trump out of their heads.

