Poll: 45% of young voters unwilling to spend $10/month to fight ‘climate change’ despite it apparently being a top priority

In perhaps the most scathing condemnation yet of the young “activists” known for their pseudo-concerns for the environment, a new poll revealed that around half of them are unwilling to put their money, even a measly ten bucks (or less), where their mouth is.

Here are the details, from an exclusive report at Daily Mail:

Nearly half of all young voters are not willing to pay more than $10 a month to fight climate change, despite Joe Biden claiming it’s an ‘existential threat’ and making it the center of his re-election campaign. Less than half (45%) of the youngest crop of voters aged 18-34 would be willing to spend $10 or less per month to combat climate change, according to a recent survey by CRC Research for 85 Fund obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. And one out of five (20%) in the same age bracket responded that they would not pay anything at all, according to the poll results.

As the report also suggested, “younger voters may be passionate about the [climate change] topic” but when push comes to shove, “they don’t want to spend their own money to fix it.” Well I’ll be! Oh, you mean to tell me that the people rooting on government theft and extortion aren’t the most moral bunch? Oh, and yes they want capital seized, just as long as it’s not their capital.

Apparently, humanity’s very survival is riding on addressing this crisis, which is allegedly at critical mass—despite that having been the story for the last hundred years. There is an “existential threat” to the world’s habitability, with life as we know it on the precipice of global boiling and apocalyptic natural disasters, but it’s not even worth their pocket change?

How many of these same people are buying $10 coffees every day? How many have Netflix subscriptions? Amazon Prime? Online gaming services? Are they reliably using Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub? Do they have at least $10 to spend at the local thrift store, so they can signal how deeply committed they are to lowering their carbon footprint?

Here’s this articulate take on the matter:

‘Despite claims they are leading the charge on climate change, it turns out young people are actually just sheep in wolves clothing. They demand ‘climate action’, but demand someone else pay for it,’ said Steve Milloy, a lawyer who briefly served at Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency.

Boy oh boy, are these young people, the biggest demographic of those waging communist revolution for “climate action” are in for the shock of their lives when they see what the real price tag was, where that money went, and… who’s actually saddled with the debt. It’s a whole lot more than ten bucks in 2024.

Let’s break down the math, for just one big green spending bill: the Inflation Reduction Act. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Goldman Sachs had run the numbers, and estimated the actual price tag of the bill to be $1.2 trillion (of course, I believe this number to be much higher). If we split the cost of that bill alone between the roughly 165,000,000 U.S. taxpayers—because where do these greenies think the government gets the money—that works out to around $7,300 per person.

Again remember, that’s just one bill.

Now of course, perhaps many of these young voters are taking advantage of the numerous welfare programs, and for the moment, they’re slightly sheltered from the crunch that we producers feel. Yet, as the government adds to the deficit, the value of the dollar declines even more, and when they do engage in the free market, their dollar becomes increasingly worthless. They’re in for a brutal reality check, a

These “climate action” activists represent the weakest and most compliant generation in modern history, fancying themselves revolutionary heroes on the verge of leading the world into progressive utopianism. Maybe someone ought to remind them that sheep aren’t leaders, but rather those led to the slaughter.

